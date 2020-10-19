Samsung's Reminder app is well thought out and nicely designed, but suffers from a major flaw — it's only available on Samsung devices. That's okay if you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem, but many of us use a Samsung phone along with other devices from different manufacturers, and having your reminders and tasks solely on one phone isn't great. Thanks to Samsung's ongoing partnership with Microsoft, this is no longer an issue, as Samsung Reminder learns to sync with Microsoft To Do.

Once you update the Reminder app, you'll be asked if you'd like to sync with Microsoft services. Agreeing will take you to the Microsoft login page, where you'll need to approve the connection. Once that's all set up, you'll see a new To Do tab at the bottom containing all of your tasks. Keep in mind that tasks you've already made in Samsung's app won't sync across — you'll need to remake them within the new To Do tab. The process does work the other way, though, so anything you've made within To Do, even on other devices, will be here.

One limitation to keep in mind is that To Do doesn't support images, so sharing a picture to the reminders app from your sharesheet will show the above error when the new syncing options are enabled. Other than that, everything works seamlessly. This is great news for me, as I really like the design and layout of Samsung apps like this one, and now there's no downside to my using it.

When turning account sync on, it says that you'll be able to see your reminders across To Do, Outlook, and Teams. However, I've only been able to get it working on To Do so far.

The required update is rolling out now through the Galaxy Store, and as always, we have you covered at APK Mirror.