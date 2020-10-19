The podcasting arms race has ratcheted up another notch as satellite radio company SiriusXM has completed its acquisition of podcast production and advertising behemoth Stitcher from E.W. Scripps for $325 million. It's a big deal business-wise, but for listeners, it also means that Sirius's Pandora app is getting a cadre of top podcasts in its catalogue.

The Pandora app will now host shows from Stitcher and its wider Earwolf network including Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, LeVar Burton Reads, The Sporkful with Dan Pashman, and WTF with Marc Maron. Stitcher app users, including Stitcher Premium subscribers, will still be able to stay on that app for now. The biggest differentiator that Pandora has, the company says, is a deep-learning search index algorithm called the Podcast Genome Project.

Sirius has been making podcast-related pickups this year — namely AdsWizz and Simplecast —in an attempt to leverage its heft to attract new shows to join its nebulous spiderweb. Spotify has been doing much of the same to supplement its vital, but uncertain music-streaming business.