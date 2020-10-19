Before the OnePlus 8T is even in the hands of consumers, it's getting a sizable update with a few important fixes and an interesting new feature. OxygenOS 11 finally introduced the long-awaited always-on display mode, and this latest update comes with another creative option for it named Canvas.
If you use a photo that includes a face (or faces), Canvas will sketch the outline in white on black and use that as the background for your AOD. When you unlock, it fades out and reveals the image as your wallpaper. It's a neat trick that will be fun to play around with, but there are also more important upgrades in other areas. Our review of the OnePlus 8T brought up several sticking points with the phone, such as signal issues and battery life concerns. The OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update promises fixes for some of these issues — take a look at the full changelog below:
- System
- New AOD Style – Canvas – is now available. You can find by going to Settings - Customization - Wallpapers - Canvas.
- Optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display
- Optimized power consumption for the phone
- New added Amazon shopping App, provide a better shopping experience (IN only)
- Camera
- Optimized the Nightscape Mode for video, improving the imaging quality
- Optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings
- Improved the app’s stability
- Network
- Improve the stability of communication functions
Although not mentioned in the changelog, the Horizon Light feature is also included. In India, the Amazon shopping app will also be added to the OnePlus 8T's app drawer, which you may or may not want (it doesn't seem like it will be uninstallable). Aside from stability improvements for the camera app, two other imaging optimizations are on board. White balance accuracy and video Nightscape Mode will hopefully be enhanced with this latest firmware.
Canvas probably works better if you don't pull silly faces.
The EU version of the update weighs in at about 355MB, while the India version is 389MB. It will be rolling out in stages across all markets. For most early adopters, it'll be a day-one update that installs when you first get your hands on the phone. Some users are also reporting that
