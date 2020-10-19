MX Player is one of the most popular apps for playing back media content on Android devices thanks to features like picture-in-picture playback and Chromecasting local files. In the latest beta release, the app is implementing several new additions including pinch-to-zoom and in-app YouTube browsing.

The changes are being tested in version 1.30, which is currently in beta. The video-watching experience is getting easier thanks to pinch-to-zoom functionality which allows users to simply make a pinching gesture while viewing a video to zoom in and fill more of the display.

There's also a new feature which brings YouTube search and playback capabilities to MX Player, making it more of a central hub for all video content, not just local files. Video playback speed controls are getting easier to access, and the update also gives more control over file management to users, enabling them to perform simple file operations like copy and move on audio and video files.

The update isn't rolling out to the stable channel quite yet, but if you want to check out these features for yourself, head over to APK Mirror and download the beta APK.