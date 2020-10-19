There aren't many options for budget phones with clean Android in the United States, though HMD Global has been filling that gap over the past few years with various Nokia-branded devices. Now you can get the Nokia 5.3 for just $176.99, a savings of $23 over the usual price.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion, a 60Hz 6.5-inch 720x1600 LCD screen, and even a headphone jack. Like most Nokia-branded phones, it works well on AT&T and T-Mobile (plus their MVNOs), but not Verizon or Sprint's legacy network.

The Nokia 5.3 is available to purchase at the link below. B&H Photo has both the 'Cyan Map' (blue) and 'Charcoal' (black) colors available, as of the time of writing.