So the Surface Duo didn't quite pan out to be the perfect dual-screen phone, but there are alternatives — even if they aren't quite as physically elegant. The LG G8X is a flagship Android phone with a detachable second screen, and now you can get it unlocked for just $499.99. That's $450 lower than the original MSRP, though the phone has sold for closer to $600-700 lately.

The LG G8X is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB RAM, a 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen, a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, dual rear cameras, IP68 water/dust resistance, and even a headphone jack. The detachable second screen has an identical 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED panel, so you can use two apps at once without squishing them with multi-window mode.

The phone is available to purchase at the link below. This is the carrier-unlocked version, so it can function on all major U.S. networks. It lacks support for 5G, though that really doesn't matter much.