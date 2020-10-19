MagSafe is Apple's new wireless charging tech for the iPhone 12 series. It uses magnets to connect the charger to the phone, basically making it a fancier way to plug in your phone with some minor accessory support. While most people assumed it would effectively only work (correctly — as in, magnetically) on the iPhone when it was announced, turns out, that $2000 Z Fold2 actually came with some hidden added value.

The MagSafe Charger works and connects to the Z Fold 2 without the magnetic coil found in the iPhone 12 because of the magnets used in the Z Fold 2. There are magnets in both the hinge and the side of the phone to make sure it closes and folds properly. Those magnets are in the perfect position to let the MagSafe charger connect and hold itself in place to charge the phone. On the iPhone 12, the magnets are strong enough to hold the phone, but that's not the case on the Z Fold 2. If you try this, you will probably end up breaking your $2,000 phone.

The MagSafe Charger is a normal Qi wireless charger, so it will charge just about any Qi-compatible device, but very few are going to work with the magnet connection. In my quick testing, the only device that kinda worked was the Pixel 5, but the magnetic connection was not as strong as it is on the Z Fold 2, making actually using the MagSafe Charger kind of questionable there. But there you go: who said Apple never did anything for Android?