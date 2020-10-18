The YouTube Studio app is the latest to reach the 100-million Play Store install milestone. Given that YouTube Studio was built for creators who want to check on their YouTube channels while on the move, it seems that there are a lot of dedicated creators on the platform.

YouTube Studio was built for creators to manage their channels. It allows you to check your stats, schedule videos, upload custom thumbnails, and respond to comments. It picked up dark mode and Smart Replies back in July, and we haven't heard any newsworthy additions since.

If you're a creator and would like to check out YouTube Studio, you can do so via the source link or the widget below.