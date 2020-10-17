Google TV is the hot new TV platform on the street, but it's still based on Android TV, which isn't going anywhere. TCL is one manufacturer that produces smart televisions with Android TV built-in, and now you can get one of the company's 55-inch models for just $249.99 at Best Buy.

The model on sale has three HDMI inputs, dual-band Wi-Fi support (plus an Ethernet connector), VESA mounting compatibility, Google Assistant, and of course, Android TV with the Google Play Store. The panel has a resolution of 4K, and works with HDR10 content. That's a lot of functionality for the price of 3½ PS5 games.

You can buy the TV from Best Buy at the link below. Depending on your location, it might be available for local pickup, or you can have it shipped directly to your home or a nearby Best Buy location.