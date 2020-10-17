We're all trying to get the most our of our phones for the least cash — you want the best experience, but you don't necessarily want to pay top dollar. If you're looking for a solid phone at a forgiving price, you're in luck: the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is on sale for its lowest new price ever of $600 ($250 off) at eBay.

We've never seen the S10+ cheaper than this other than open-box deals, so you're getting a pretty sweet deal at $600. The S10+ comes with 128GB of storage, along with 8GB of RAM. If you want to augment your storage, there's also a MicroSD slot for you to take advantage of, expandable up to 1TB. The phone also totes a 12MP front-facing camera, along with a 16MP rear-facing. Samsung also promises IP68 water resistance, so you won't have to worry if you get caught in the rain while you're out. Along with that, you'll get facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging.

All in all, you're getting a pretty sweet phone for a solid price. If you're looking for the flagship experience at a mid-range price, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in Prism Black for just $600 on eBay today.