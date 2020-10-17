A new phone debut typically means another new JerryRigEverything torture test, and that's indeed the case with the OnePlus 8T. Zack from JerryRigEverything has already taken some picks and blades to OnePlus's latest flagship, and it fares about as well as one would expect.

As far as JerryRigEverything durability tests go, this OP8T test went about as regularly as they come. As usual, the screen scratches at a Mohs level 6, "with deeper grooves at a level 7." The chassis and buttons are all metal, though the same can't be said for the speaker grille up top (it's plastic). The SIM tray is revealed to be sealed against water, which makes sense. Zack does note that the fingerprint sensor often didn't want to recognize his fingerprints, even though the portion of screen that the sensor is under wasn't scratched.

The video ends with relatively successful burn test and bend tests; the chassis has some flex, but nothing cracks or kinks. It's noted several times that the 8T is a fine phone, but nothing worth upgrading from if you already have the 8; this seems to be the case with most OnePlus -T phones. You can view the video in full via the embed above or the link below.