True wireless buds with high-quality audio usually cost more than $100, but thanks to this deal, you can get the Jabra Elite 65t for just $81.68, which combine a fully cordless connection with great audio quality.

The Jabra Elite 65t feature Bluetooth 5.0, five hours of battery life with ten more thanks to the charging case, and IP56 sweat and dust resistance, meaning these buds will have your back even during your intense workouts. They're also compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, making sure you can talk to your favorite voice assistant without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Sadly, only the the Titanium Black model is currently marked down, with the Gold Beige selling for $100.