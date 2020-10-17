Truly-wireless earbuds are the hot product category right now, but Jaybird's X4 neckbuds still strike a decent balance between price and functionality. Now you can get the X4 for $49.99, a savings of $80 over the original MSRP, and around $50 lower than the usual price.

The Jaybird X4 offers IPX7 sweat resistance, Bluetooth 4.1 support, eight-hour battery life, and multiple included eartips. It comes in three colors: Alpha Metallic/Jade, Black Metallic/Flash, and Storm Metallic/Glacier. No matter which variation you get, there's a controller on the cable for easy music playback and voice assistant access. Check out our review for more details.