Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by droidcon, and this year's conference will feature three events you can easily watch from the comfort of your home. Of course, we also have a few notable titles to share with everyone, such as a new minimal launcher called Ratio, a free augmented reality app from Amazon that's themed for Halloween, and OnePlus Messages finally made its way to the Play Store. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

This year, droidcon is going completely virtual! Regardless of where you live, you can partake in any (or all) of the three major droidcon 2020 events from the comfort of your home. Each conference will feature more than 90 tech sessions, workshops, and 1-on-1 meetings revolving around Android development — that's access to 270 sessions, a multitude of face-to-face video chats, and thousands of devs around the globe when you sign up to attend all three. Even better, this year's ticket prices are open-ended: Pay as much or as little as you'd like to participate.

Droidcon EMEA 2020

Droidcon Americas 2020

Droidcon APAC 2020

Apps

Ratio

Ratio is the latest launcher that's trying to reinvent the wheel. While I can respect this kind of mission statement, after seeing so many launchers try the same with mediocre success, it's hard to take similar claims without a grain of salt. Still, what you get is a pleasant enough experience that floats pertinent info to the launcher's primary UI, such as things like weather, notes, and a timer. So if you're a power user, you'll probably like what's provided, and at the very least, what you get is a solid effort, and since development is active, you can expect frequent updates that bring along plenty of fixes and improvements. Plus, the app is totally free to use, so it has that going for it too. So if you're still on the hunt for the perfect launcher, Ratio is indeed worth a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon AR Player

Amazon AR Player is a new release from Amazon that can display interesting images over real-world objects through the use of augmented reality. All you have to do is point your phone's camera at a QR Code on any Amazon box, and you'll be treated to interesting imagery, like pumpkins or adorable corgi dogs. While there's no real point to this app, it's nice to see Amazon having a bit of fun with its deliveries, but sadly like all AR apps, this release is finicky, and so tons of lighting is recommended if you'd like to ensure the app works correctly. So far, user reviews are pointing to a rough experience, showing Amazon AR Player could use a lot more polish, which is a shame.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Signify LightFinder

If you don't know the first thing about light bulbs, then you may want to check out Signify LightFinder. This is an augmented reality app that takes advantage of AI so that this app can recognize any light bulb you throw at it. Basically, if a bulb burns out in your house, and you're unsure of the make and model, you can use this app to scan the bulb, and then you'll be treated to a list of stores that carry the perfect replacement. You can even order these replacements directly through this app, almost as if that's the entire point of an app created by Philips, a light bulb manufacturer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dynamics 365 Remote Assist

Dynamics 365 Remote Assist is a tool for technicians so that they can solve problems with remote collaborators, or at least that's what the description says. Considering I have no way to actually test this app, all we have to go on is this description, but more or less, this is an app for those who belong to Microsoft Teams or Dynamics 365 so that they can easily troubleshoot problems through mixed reality annotations. Basically, techs can leave virtual notes that will show up when using AR to view an off-site issue, which is actually pretty cool if you think about it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Looker Mobile

Looker Mobile comes from Google and is an app created so users can access, filter, and share their favorite Looker content while out and about. Essentially Looker is a Google Cloud data analytics platform, and this app is the latest way to gain access to your content from your phone. Of course, you'll need a Looker login to gain access, so if you don't have one, you're out of luck for now.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

FOX Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung Galaxy

FOX Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung Galaxy is a long name for an interactive video-player, but that's exactly what you get with this app. Essentially, you can rewind and rewatch pivotal moments during your favorite baseball games, and you can do so from several camera angles, which is actually pretty useful when reviewing an iffy call. So if you're a baseball nut that would like to get a better view of each play through your Android device, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Messages

Android Police coverage: OnePlus making its major Messages update available to more users

OnePlus has been on a tear lately, uploading its apps to the Play Store. This makes it easier for the company to update its apps without having to deal with carriers, and while you'll already have this messaging app installed on your OnePlus device by default, you'll no longer have to wait for carrier updates to ensure you're on the latest version. Sadly this listing is only viewable by those that own OnePlus devices, which is why the below widget will load to a dead Play Store link for everyone else.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Verizon Multi-View Experience

Verizon Multi-View Experience is a multi-camera experience where viewers can watch concerts and other events from several camera angles. Essentially, you can control the camera in these videos, and you can even fast forward, rewind, and pause, no matter which angle you are viewing at the time. Supposedly this is a service being provided to Verizon customers in order to show off 5G, though it's not like we couldn't stream videos before Verizon had new tech to sell everyone on. Still, if you're a Verizon customer, you might as well check out this app if you have any interest in multiple-angle videos.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Belkin Soundform

Belkin Soundform is an app that can add services like Amazon Alexa to your Belkin SOUNDFORM Elite smart speaker. Essentially, this is a companion app for that device, though if you've already purchased the smart speaker, you should already know this. As you would expect, you can adjust your speaker's volume, and you can also select and search for music. It's a no-frills app that serves its purpose dutifully.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

UE FITS DEV

I'm not sure what to make of UE FITS DEV. It's listed as a regular release, though the word DEV in the title makes it look like this is an app for testing purposes. Still, if that's true, this release is a sign of things to come. As it stands, UE FITS DEV is designed to help you set up your UE FITS true wireless earbuds. This app can also help guide people through the molding process for their personalized ear tips.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Wallow - Sky live wallpaper

If you're a fan of minimal wallpapers, then you're going to want to check out Wallow - Sky live wallpaper. The app displays gradient wallpapers that change color throughout the day, much like the sun rising and setting. While you can see some banding in these gradients, overall, the presentation is pleasant, and the clean backgrounds definitely suit a minimal setup. So if you're into theming your device but have yet to find a live wallpaper that doesn't get in the way of your icon choice, Wallow is an excellent option.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Blocks live wallpaper

Not only do we have one live wallpaper this week, we have two. Blocks live wallpaper offers a design that mimics what you would find on the new Pixel 5, and it's fully free to use, with no ads or IAPs in sight. So while this may not be the flashiest live wallpaper around, anyone trying to theme their device to look like the Pixel 5 will assuredly love this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Apps

MI COVID Alert

If you couldn't tell by the name, MI COVID Alert is the exposure notification app for the state of Michigan, and it's already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store, so indeed uses the API from Google. This means the app works through bluetooth, and should you come across an infected individual that's been traced, you'll receive a notification of potential exposure. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Jersey COVID Alert

Jersey COVID Alert is the ENS app for Jersey, not to be confused with New Jersey. This is indeed the country that New Jersey was named after, so it's not a typo, and if you happen to live on this small island in the English Channel, then this is the official exposure notification app you're looking for. The title is already listed with the official ENS badge on the Play Store, so indeed uses Google's API, which means the app works through bluetooth just like the rest.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.