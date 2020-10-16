This story was originally published and last updated

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing on November 19 — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.

We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress. And if you're looking for the current free games included with Stadia Pro, you can find them here.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated October 16th, 2020.

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
Ary and the Secret of Seasons9/1/20TBATBA
Assassin's Creed Odyssey10/05/1811/19/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin’s Creed Origins10/27/17TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate10/23/15TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Unity11/11/14TBATBA
Assassin's Creed Valhalla11/10/2011/10/20TBA
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle7/05/1911/19/19$59.99Launch title
Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound10/6/20 (early access)10/6/20 (early access)$59.99
Borderlands 39/13/1912/17/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
Cake Bash10/14/2010/15/20$19.99
Celeste1/25/187/28/20$19.99
CHORUSSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Chronos: Before the Ashes12/1/2012/1/20TBA
Crayta7/1/207/1/20$39.99, $59.99
Cris Tales6/10/1911/17/20$39.99
Cyberpunk 207711/17/2011/17/20$59.99Delayed from April 16 launch date
Darksiders Genesis12/5/1912/5/19$39.99
Dead by Daylight6/14/1610/1/20Free w/ Pro
Death CarnivalTBATBATBA
Destiny 29/06/1711/19/19Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro

$24.99 (Forsaken)

$34.99 (Shadowkeep)

$39.99 (Beyond Light)

$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)

$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)

$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)		Launch title
Destroy All Humans (Remastered)Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
DIRT 5October 2020Sometime in 2021TBA
DOOM5/13/168/18/20$19.99
Doom 643/31/975/12/20$2.49
Doom Eternal2020, 03/203/20/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 210/25/1612/17/19$49.99
El Hijo - A Wild West TaleTBASometime in 2020TBA
Embr5/21/195/21/20$15.99 (while in early access)
F1 20207/10/207/10/20$59.99, $69.99
Family Feud11/12/2011/12/20TBA
Far Cry 53/27/18TBATBA
Far Cry 62/18/212/18/21TBA
Far Cry New Dawn2/14/19TBATBA
Farming Simulator 201911/19/1811/19/19$39.99Launch title
FIFATBATBATBA
Figment 9/22/17TBAFree w/ Pro
Figment Creed ValleyTBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV11/26/1611/19/19$39.99Launch title
Football Manager 202010/31/1911/19/19$49.99Launch title
Get Packed4/28/204/28/20$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint10/04/1912/18/19$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Ghost Recon Wildlands3/7/18TBATBA
Grid9/13/1911/19/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
Gunsport9/1/209/1/20$19.99
Gylt11/19/1911/19/19$29.99Launch title
Hello Neighbor12/8/179/1/20$29.99
Hello Neighbor: Hide & SeekHoliday 2020Holiday 2020TBA
Hitman6/23/159/1/20$59.99
Hitman 211/13/189/1/20$59.99, $99.99
Hitman 31/20/211/20/21$59.99
Hotline Miami10/23/129/22/20$9.99
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number3/10/159/22/20$14.99
Human: Fall Flat7/22/1610/1/20TBA
Immortals Fenyx Rising12/3/2012/3/20$59.99Formerly Gods & Monsters
Jotun: Valhalla Edition9/29/155/26/20$14.99
Just Dance 202011/05/1911/19/19$49.99Launch title
Just Dance 202111/12/2011/12/20TBA
Just Shapes & Beats5/31/186/30/20$19.99
Kaze and the Wild MasksTBATBATBA
Kine10/17/1911/19/19$19.99Launch title
KONA3/10/168/1/20$14.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris12/9/147/15/20$19.99
Little Nightmares4/28/176/1/20$29.99
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA3/27/20$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFLTBATBATBA
Mafia 2 Remastered5/19/20TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

5/19/20TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers9/4/209/4/20TBA
Metro 2033 Redux3/16/106/23/20$19.99
Metro Exodus2/15/1911/19/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro: Last Light Redux5/14/136/23/20$19.99
Monopoly10/30/174/28/20$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom12/4/187/1/20$29.99
Monster Energy Supercross 32/04/202/04/20$59.99
Monster Jam Steel TitansTBATBATBAAnnounced March 27, 2020
Mortal Kombat 114/23/1911/19/19$59.99Launch title
MotoGP204/23/204/23/20$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
Nanotale: Typing Chronicles10/3/19TBATBA
NBA 2K209/6/1911/19/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
NBA 2K219/4/209/4/20$59.99, $99.99
Octopath Traveler 7/13/184/28/20$59.99
One Hand Clapping7/14/207/14/20$2.99 (while in early access)
Orcs Must Die! 37/14/207/14/20$29.99
OutcastersFall 2020Fall 2020TBAStadia Exclusive
Outriders2/2/21Sometime in 2021TBA
Panzer Dragoon: Remake3/26/206/1/20TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K218/21/208/21/20$59.99, $69.99
PHOGS!TBATBATBA
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds7/30/164/28/20$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid3/26/196/1/20TBA
Rage 25/14/1911/19/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 210/26/1811/19/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
RelictaSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
République12/19/139/15/20$9.99
Riders Republic2/25/212/25/21TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider11/10/1511/19/19$29.99Launch title
Risk of Rain 23/28/199/29/20$24.99
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break7/21/208/14/20$29.99
Samurai Shodown6/25/1911/19/19$59.99Launch title
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World8/10/10Sometime in 2020TBA
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice3/22/1910/29/20TBA
Serious Sam 49/24/209/24/20$39.99Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection7/12/133/3/20$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider9/14/1811/19/19$59.99Launch title
Sniper Elite 42/14/17TBATBA
SpiritfarerSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
Spitlings2/25/202/25/20$14.99
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)4/1/204/1/20$12.99Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order11/15/19Fall 2020TBA
SteamWorld Dig8/07/133/10/20$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 29/21/173/1/20$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist12/10/153/10/20$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest4/25/193/1/20$24.99Announced February 20, 2020
Strange Brigade8/28/188/1/20$49.99
Sundered: Eldritch Edition7/28/175/26/20$19.99
Super Bomberman R Online9/1/209/1/20Free w/ Pro
Superhot2/25/166/1/20$24.99
Superhot: Mind Control Delete7/16/208/18/20$24.99
The Crew 25/31/183/25/20$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Darkside Detective Season 1TBATBAFree w/ Pro
The Darkside Detective Season 2TBATBATBA
The Division 23/15/193/17/20$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Elder Scrolls Online4/4/146/16/20$19.99 (Base game)

$59.99 (Greymoor)

$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
The Turing Test8/30/165/5/20$19.99
Thumper10/10/1611/19/19$19.99Launch title
TOHUTBATBATBA
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition3/22/1311/19/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2/26/1911/19/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
UNO9/15/209/15/20$9.99, $14.99
Unto The EndTBATBATBA
Watch Dogs5/27/14TBATBA
Watch Dogs 211/15/16TBATBA
Watch Dogs: Legion10/29/2010/29/20TBA
Wave Break TBA6/23/20$29.99
West of Loathing8/10/177/1/20$10.99
Windbound8/28/208/28/20$29.99Announced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 2Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood7/26/1911/19/19$29.99Launch title
WWE 2K Battlegrounds9/18/209/18/20$39.99, $49.99
Zombie Army 4 2/4/205/5/20$49.99
Showing 1 to 141 of 141 entries

    Edited by Taylor Kerns and Matt Sholtz.