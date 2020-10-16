Samsung Unpacked might be long over, but that doesn't mean the company is taking a break from releasing new products. Last month, we learned that an affordable fitness tracker, a wireless charging pad, and more were being prepared for a launch in time for the holiday shopping season. Lo and behold, several of those items are landing today in the US — including new Galaxy Buds Live colors.

The two new colors of Galaxy Buds Live are Mystic Red and Aura Blue. They're both nice additions to the lineup of beans, and we really like them. The Mystic Red color is available from Samsung and Amazon, while the Aura Blue version launches tomorrow and is a Best Buy exclusive for some reason. Customers who trade in any wired or wireless headset can get up to $30 off of the Buds Live direct from Samsung.

A new fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit2, is also launching today. It has a slim, lightweight design and a battery that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge, which sounds pretty impressive. It comes in black and red, and starts at $59.99.

Finally, Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio is hitting the scene. It's a wireless charger that can power up to three devices at once, so it seems like a solid option if you've got a phone, a pair of earbuds, and a watch that can take advantage of wireless charging. It's priced at $89.99 and is offered in white or black.