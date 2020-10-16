Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

New this week:

It's a great week for movies with tons of surprisingly good titles landing.

The definite pick of the week is Love and Monsters, an adventure comedy that sends our hero on an 85-mile trek across monster-infested lands to get together with a girl. It looks like a cross between Jumanji and Jurassic Park, and in all the best ways. Comedy is also at the heart of The Opening Act, which brings together a cast of stand-up masters to tell a story about breaking into stand-up. And then for something slightly more intense, The Wall of Mexico is a funny but serious modern tale of riches, inequality, and bizarre reality.

There are several titles that stay a little more grounded, while being pretty special in their own right. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a terrifyingly comedic retelling of a protest and subsequent court case that went entirely off the rails. Likewise, The Devil Has a Name covers a true story that reads like an absurd crime comedy in oil country. Crime remains the theme in Kajillionaire, an awkward and quirky story starring Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld). And finally, if you want something that's just all about getting some smiles and tears, hit up Disney+ and watch Clouds, a sweet story about battling cancer while falling in love and finding fame.

I had the chance to preview Alone this week, starring Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Donald Sutherland. It's a zombie movie that's a bit horror, a bit RomCom, and entirely on the nose after our own pandemic. I would recommend this one, so check out my short review in the listing below.

Continuing on the darker path, Don't Look Back follows inspiration from Final Destination and challenges the convictions of passive bystanders during a deadly crime. Meanwhile, you can go fully dark with Broil, a dinner party of death and intrigue.

Finally, Seized fills the action quota for the week. It looks entirely formula; but with Mario Van Peebles as the villain, it will at least have some character to it. And if you're looking for something silly, comedic, and filled with that B-quality feel, check out Monster Force Zero.

October 16

Love And Monsters

Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over the radio with his high school girlfriend, Aimee, who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

The Opening Act

Comedy | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Moffat, Cedric The Entertainer, Neal Brennan, Debby Ryan, Ken Jeong, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Russell Peters, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger

Will Chu has it all - the job, the girl - but what’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in. Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start. Even if he can take the opportunity to learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, Will still needs to decide if he should continue with the life he has, or pursue the one he has always dreamt of – the life of a comedian.

Alone

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Donald Sutherland, Tyler Posey, Robert Ri'chard

When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.

Cody's Review: If romantic comedies are called RomComs, would we call this a RomHor? Nah, let's not make that a thing. Alone may technically be horror, but that's not how it feels. There's definitely a nervous energy, but it's often cut by the friendly and funny interactions between our lonely characters. It's like the feel-good version of the zombie appocalypse. Just be prepared to suspend your belief as the characters routinely do stupid things and occasionally miss obvious clues. Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) is a bit stiff in his performance, but you can get over it after the first few minutes. Meanwhile, Donald Sutherlin's limited time on screen comes in the form of an almost oscar-worthy performance filled with a wonderful 'old man' quirkiness and charm. I can't say Alone is a must-see, but I liked it and would recommend it anybody that's not touchy about zombie chase scenes and pandemic-enduced loneliness. You'll find it easy to nit-pick little mistakes and the slightly restrictive budget, but the story is endearing and kinda funny in unexpected ways.

Clouds

Drama, Music | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman

In an inspiring true story, young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With limited time, he follows his dream and makes an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon. In the end, music gives Zach’s life new meaning and helps him find the perfect way to say goodbye...with a song that will be heard all around the world.

The Devil Has a Name

Drama | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Bosworth, Martin Sheen, Edward James Olmos, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Alfred Molina, David Strathairn

A psychotic oil matriarch leaves the whole industry exposed when she attempts to outfight a bullish farmer whose water has been poisoned.

Seized

Action, Thriller | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Scott Adkins, Mario Van Peebles, Karlee Perez

Hiding out with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero (Scott Adkins, Doctor Strange) hopes to put his violent Special Forces career behind him. But after Nero’s home is attacked and Taylor is abducted, the mysterious Mzamo (Mario Van Peebles, Heartbreak Ridge) orders Nero to slaughter the members of three rival crime syndicates. If he fails, Taylor will die. With bullets ﬂying and bodies dropping, Nero must now complete his mission ― and ﬁnd Mzamoʼs hideout, to exact his revenge.

Kajillionaire

Crime, Drama | Streaming: October 16 | Theaters: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez

Two con artists have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn. During a desperate and hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining them, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Don't Look Back

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart

When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don't intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Drama, History, Thriller | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

Broil

Fantasy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan Lipnicki, Avery Konrad, Timothy V. Murphy

After troubled 17-year-old Chance goes to live at her draconian grandfather's estate, she uncovers a dangerous family secret. Her only hope for survival may come from a killer-for-hire who has a fortuitous stroke of culinary genius.

Monster Force Zero

Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Pat Tanaka, Nathan Letteer, Garret Wang, Heath C. Heine

Ancient Aliens endow Calvin 'A.I.' Cashill and his local cos-play pals with their characters' superpowers to save the multiverse from total annihilation.

The Wall of Mexico

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jackson Rathbone, Esai Morales, Marisol Sacramento

A wealthy Mexican-American family decides to build a wall around their ranch to stop townspeople from stealing their well water, which is rumored to have unusual properties.

Totally Under Control

Documentary | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring: Kathleen Sebelius, Taison Bell, Rick Bright

An in-depth look at how the United States government handled the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.

Aggie

Documentary | Streaming: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden, John Waters

An exploration of the nexus of art, race and justice through the story of art collector Agnes Gund who sold Roy Lichtenstein's painting 'Masterpiece' in 2017 for $165 million to start the Art for Justice Fund to end mass incarceration.

The Disrupted

Documentary | Streaming: October 13 | IMDb

Starring:

What do a farmer in Kansas, a laid-off factory worker in Ohio, and an Uber driver in Florida have in common? All three are resourceful, positive thinkers who strive to adapt and thrive despite dehumanizing forces at play in the American economy. As the film's heroes face these roadblocks with courage, certain ideals remain sacred: family, love, and staying strong in the face of adversity. Lush cinematography galvanizes a sense of place and, as the narrative unfolds, the intimacy with the characters results in an emotionally rich observational drama. Ultimately, 'The Disrupted' reveals a collective American experience of financial challenge, family resilience, and the quest for the purpose and dignity of work.

The Great American Lie

Documentary | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Saru Jayaraman, Ruby De Tie, Zach Norris, Scott Seitz

The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward.

October 9

Hubie Halloween

Comedy, Mystery | Streaming: October 7 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton List, Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen

Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Spontaneous

Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine Langford, Piper Perabo, Charlie Plummer

Get ready for the outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up...and blowing up. When students in their school begin exploding (literally), seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

The War with Grandpa

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: October 9 (maybe later?) | IMDb

Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle

Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules

Comedy | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam

It's Senior year at East Great Falls. Annie, Kayla, Michelle, and Stephanie decide to harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school.

Yummy

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Benjamin Ramon

A young couple travels to a shady Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she's the result of experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her but doesn't realize she's patient zero and he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change the doctors, patients, and his mother-in-law into bloodthirsty zombies.

Dead

Comedy | Streaming: October 6 | Theaters: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Campbell, Michael Hurst, Tomai Ihaia

Marbles, a hapless stoner, can see ghosts. Tagg, a recently dead wannabe super-cop, needs to find a serial killer. Can a critical ghost cop and a directionless stoner get over their prejudices and work together to save lives - and deaths?

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster

Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.

The Lie

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Joey King, Cas Anvar

A father and daughter are on their way to dance camp when they spot the girl's best friend on the side of the road. When they stop to offer the friend a ride, their good intentions soon result in terrible consequences.

The Devil to Pay

Thriller | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith

After the disappearance of her husband, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community fights to save her son when the cold-hearted matriarch of the oldest family on the mountain demands payment of a debt that could destroy a decade's old truce.

The Doorman

Action, Thriller | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Aksel Hennie

In this punishing action - thriller starring Ruby Rose ( John Wick: Chapter 2), a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno, Léon: The Professional ) while struggling to protect her sister's family. As the thieves become in creasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

Cody's Review: Tell me if this sounds familiar... A team of dangerous thieves take over a mostly-empty building and take the remaining inhabitants hostage while they work on stealing a fortune, meanwhile a lone hero is accidentally trapped in the same building and sneaks around picking off the bad guys one-by-one. That's the 1988 classic Die Hard, right? Yes, but it also describes The Doorman. You can find lots of other similarities, even including many of the same antics and plot events, but that all actually serves to make this rendition of the formula a bit more enjoyable. The Doorman doesn't rise anywhere near the level of a 'must-see,' but it stands up well to scrutiny as a 'why not.' The cast delivers decent performances, but they lack the characters and gravitas to be as memorable as a John McClane or Hans Gruber. Nevertheless, given the low bar set throughout 2020, it's quite possible this is the best action movie I've seen so far. There's nothing new or revolutionary here, but if you've watched Die Hard too many times (is that possible?) and want to mix things up without changing lanes, The Doorman is a worthy distraction.

From The Vine

Drama | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joe Pantoliano, Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi

A downtrodden man experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. There he finds new purpose in reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process.

Ms. White Light

Drama | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Roberta Colindrez, Zachary Spicer, John Ortiz

Ms. White Light is the story of Lex Cordova, a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. When Valerie, a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex's rules, Lex is forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it...even at the cost of living her life.

Fly Like A Girl

Documentary | Streaming: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Richardson, Tammy Duckworth, Nicole Stott

Follows women who dared to aim higher from Lego-loving young girls who includes female pilots in her toy airplanes, to a courageous women who helped lead shuttle missions to space.

Naughty Books

Documentary | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Austen Eleanore Rachlis

Filmmaker Austen Rachlis profiles women authors who became famous after self-publishing their erotic romance novels.

The Ringmaster

Documentary | Streaming: October 6 | IMDb

Starring: Zachary Capp, Larry Lang, Gene Simmons

An aging chef from Minnesota has his life turned upside down when a relentless filmmaker from Las Vegas tries to make the chef's onion rings world famous.

Amulet

Horror | Streaming: July 23 (It's not new, but let's bring it back for Halloween) | IMDb

Starring: Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

October 2

Then Came You

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Craig Ferguson, Ford Kiernan, Elizabeth Hurley

A lonely widow plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on the journey changes her life forever.

2067

Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, Leeanna Walsman

By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte”. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.

Death of Me

Horror | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth, Alex Essoe

A vacationing couple must discover the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other.

The Great American Lie

Documentary | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Nicholas Kristof, Linda Darling-Hammond, Libby Schaaf

The Great American Lie examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, this film takes audiences on an empathy journey, inspiring a path forward.

The Glorias

Biography, Drama, History | Streaming: September 30 | IMDb

Starring: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's itinerant childhood's influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide.

The Boys in the Band

Drama | Streaming: September 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer

At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths.

Welcome to Sudden Death

Action, Comedy | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, Sabryn Rock

A security guard battles a group of tech-savvy terrorists after they take hostages inside a basketball arena.

Sno Babies

Drama | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Katie Kelly, Paola Andino, Michael Lombardi

Sixteen year old honor students Kristen and Hannah are popular, smart and addicted to heroin. The unlikely pair spiral down a path of destruction hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy adults behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms.

Alien Addiction

Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi | Streaming: September 29 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Jackson, Thomas Sainsbury, JoJo Waaka

Life was pretty normal for Riko until two aliens crash land near his house. He welcomes the aliens and develops an epic relationship.

She's In Portland

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: September 26 | IMDb

Starring: Tommy Dewey, Ricco Ross, Minka Kelly

Hoping to reconnect with his disillusioned college buddy, a 30-something businessman drags him along on a road trip to find 'the one that got away.'

Lost Girls and Love Hotels

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Takehiro Hira, Carice van Houten

Haunted by her past, an English teacher explores love and dust with a dashing yakuza gangster in Tokyo.

12 Hour Shift

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: October 2 | IMDb

Starring: Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Chloe Farnworth

Bodies start to pile up when a drug-user nurse and her cousin try to find a replacement kidney for an organ trafficker.

September 25

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Action, War | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare

Stephen Lang returns for the final chapter in the action-packed trilogy. When an elite team of soldiers uncover plans for a deadly bomb set to detonate in 36 hours, they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy once and for all.

Ava

Thriller, Sci Fi | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Colin Farrell

Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Misbehaviour

Drama, Comedy, History | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley

A team of women hatches a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

Enola Holmes

Adventure, Crime, Drama | Streaming: September 23 | IMDb

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter

When Enola Holmes-Sherlock's teen sister-discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

LX 2048

Drama, Sci-Fi | Streaming: September 25 | IMDb

Starring: James D'Arcy, Gina McKee, Delroy Lindo

A terminally ill man tries to secure the future of his family in a world where the toxicity of the sun forces people to stay inside during the daytime.

Jay Sebring....Cutting To The Truth

Biography | Streaming: September 22 | IMDb

Starring: Steve Allen, Paul Anka, Michael Baden, Jay Sebring

The life of artist, designer, and entrepreneur Jay Sebring, who was murdered alongside Sharon Tate by followers of Charles Manson.

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story

Documentary | Streaming: September 22 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Feig

STUNTWOMEN: THE UNTOLD HOLLYWOOD STORY is the inspiring untold story about the unsung professionals, their struggles on screen to perform at the highest level, and their fight off-screen to be treated fairly and equally. The movie takes us behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day.

September 18

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Animation, Action, Adventure | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon

Princes who have been turned into Dwarfs seek the red shoes of a lady in order to break the spell, although it will not be easy. A parody with a twist.

Blackbird

Drama | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Sam Neill, Mia Wasikowska

Lily and Paul summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering before Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS. The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer and Anna.

Antebellum

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future -- before it's too late.

No Escape

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lynchnikoff, George Janko, Siya

A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.

Alone

Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald

A recently widowed traveler is kidnapped by a cold blooded killer, only to escape into the wilderness where she is forced to battle against the elements as her pursuer closes in on her.

Alive

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Cocquerel, Camille Stopps, Angus Macfadyen

A severely injured man and woman awake in an abandoned sanitarium only to discover that a sadistic caretaker holds the keys to their freedom and the horrific answers as to their real identity.

H is for Happiness

Comedy, Drama, Family | Streaming: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Miriam Margolyes, Daisy Axon, Alessandra Tognini

A twelve year old girl with boundless optimism and a unique view of the world, is inspired by the strange new boy at school and sets out to mend her broken family - whatever it takes.

Fear PHarm

Horror | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jenna Burd, Kelly Savanna Deaton, Chris Leary

Four people enter a corn maze for Halloween and are picked off one by one by the twisted family who own the scare attraction.

Cody's Review: File this in the category: It's so bad, it's good. Look, there's no point pulling punches, Fear PHarm is objectively bad — but it's also weirdly fun. If you care about movies, you might be driven nuts by the weak acting, inconsistent pacing, frequent continuity and editing mistakes, and the dialog... omg, the dialog can get pretty bad. However, there are some delightfully self-aware moments that left me wondering if the filmmakers were budding geniuses or just some occasionally lucky idiots. Honestly, I think this would have made an incredible episode of Tales from the Crypt, which would work great if they cut all of the excess establishing shots from the 77 minute runtime. Regardless, if you can deal with or enjoy all of the B movie staples (i.e. countless eye-rolling moments, lots of stolen horror and slasher tropes, and a criminal abuse of the Chekhov's Gun principle), this actually might be worth watching. It's almost worth it just for the chainsaw guy's dialog, which is absolutely artful.

The Devil All the Time

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: September 16 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård

Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.

One Hour Outcall

Drama | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Natalia Ochoa, William Norrett, Kristin Carey

A middle-aged man's interludes with a high-class escort force him to confront his relationship with his family and his own demons.

Still Here

Drama, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: September 6 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Whitworth, Zazie Beetz, Afton Williamson

A New York journalist who gets assigned the story of a missing African-American young girl, risks his career and takes the matter into his own hands trying to find her.

Immortal

Thriller | Streaming: September 11 | IMDb

Starring: Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Samm Levine

Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of Immortal are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they've never imagined. The film follows Chelsea, a high school track star who comes clean about sexual misconduct with her coach only to find out her confession might be too late, Gary and Vanessa, a young, expecting married couple who scheme a morbid solution to their financial issues, Ted, a man filled with sorrow who agrees to euthanize his cancer-ridden wife Mary, and Warren, a young man with little direction in life who is forced to discover his new gifts after a tragic accident.

September 11

Unpregnant

September 10 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Lu Richardson, Mary McCormack

A 17-year old Missouri teen named Veronica discovers she has gotten pregnant, a development that threatens to end her dreams of matriculating at an Ivy League college, and the career that will follow.

I Am Woman

September 11 | Biography, Drama, Music | IMDb

Starring: Evan Peters, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald

In 1966, single mother Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) leaves her old life in Australia for New York and stardom, only to find that the industry's male gatekeepers don't take her seriously. Helen finds an encouraging friend in legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald), who becomes her closest confidant. When ambitious aspiring talent manager Jeff Wald (Evan Peters) sweeps Helen off her feet, everything changes as he becomes both her husband and manager and relocates the family to California. With a strong push from Helen, Jeff secures her a recording contract and subsequent string of hit singles, including the iconic megahit 'I Am Woman.' Increased fame leads to added pressures on themselves and their relationship, forcing Helen to find the strength to take control of her own destiny. I Am Woman is the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song 'I Am Woman' that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become an international singing superstar.

Pets United

September 11 | Animation, Adventure, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Dormer, Eddie Marsan, Jeff Burrell

When Roger (a Robin Hood-esque, stray dog) and Belle (an elegant yet spoilt pet cat) are thrown together amidst the chaos of a robot take-over of their home city, they must push all their preconceptions aside in order to survive, as they embark on a high-stakes, action-packed adventure.

Spy Cat

September 11 | Animation, Adventure, Family | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Neldel, Axel Prahl, Sylvain Urban

Marnie, a pampered house cat, trades a life of luxury for a new adventure as a private eye. With help from new friends and her favorite detective TV shows, Marnie sets out to solve a mystery and prove she's more than just a house cat.

Range Runners

September 8 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Celeste M Cooper, Sean Patrick Leonard, Michael B. Woods

A woman hiking through an isolated trail runs into trouble when her pack is hijacked by two men hiding out in the woods, desperate and on the run. Now, stranded and left to fend for herself, she has a choice: crawl back to her normal life in defeat, or push forward and take back what was stolen from her.

Rent-A-Pal

September 11 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Wil Wheaton, Brian Landis Folkins, Amy Rutledge

Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.

Be the Light

September 11 | Drama, Musical | IMDb

Starring: Cara Santana, Malcolm Goodwin, Michael DeLorenzo

BE THE LIGHT is the story of a down and out girl, Celina, who tries to make amends with and save her dying father. To do this, she sparks a musical movement that will save her family in the most beautiful of ways, they'll believe again.

Find Your Voice

September 11 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Keisha Castle-Hughes, Adam Saunders, Tama Lundon

E wants to write a hit song, but he is a rapper with nothing original to say. Roaming the streets of Sydney, he searches for the meaning of life, running into some seedy characters while trying to find himself. He ends up going on an adventure to learn about his cultural roots but meets a mysterious girl who upends his life so that E must hit rock bottom before he can find his voice.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

September 9 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Stacey Abrams, Debo Adegbile, Jayla Allen

All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 Presidential Election. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary will offer an insider's look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don't even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

The Social Dilemma

September 9 | Documentary, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Skyler Gisondo, Kara Hayward, Vincent Kartheiser

We tweet, we like, and we share--but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what's hiding on the other side of your screen.

Z

September 1 | Horror, Mystery, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning, Stephen McHattie, Chandra West

When Beth’s son brings home an imaginary friend named “Z,” she becomes concerned that he is falling too deep into a world of make believe. He starts to display extremely destructive behavior, blaming Z for all of his actions. But after he gets kicked out of school, Beth is forced to find a solution. She medicates her son, making him unable to see his imaginary companion. But now Beth sees Z…and he wants to be her friend.

In the Life of Music

August 26 | Drama, Family, History | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Wong, Small World Small Band, Ratanak Ben

In the Life of Music, a story told in three chapters, tells of how one song 'Champa Battambang,' made famous by Sinn Sisamuth (the King of Khmer Music), plays a role in the lives of three different generations.

September 4

Mulan

September 4 | Action, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Li Gong

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

The Argument

September 4 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Dan Fogler, Emma Bell, Maggie Q

Lisa (Charlotte McKinney) and Jack (Dan Fogler) get into an argument at their cocktail party that escalates until it brings an abrupt end to the festivities. To determine who was right they decide to recreate the night again and again.

The Owners

September 4 | Action, Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham

A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score -- an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Guest House

September 4 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane

Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear. When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there's a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up --and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party...and ruining their marriage?

Critical Thinking

September 4 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: John Leguizamo, Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams

Based on a true story from 1998, five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

September 4 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award (R) winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel.

Love, Guaranteed

September 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., Caitlin Howden

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick's feelings for each other.

Time Loop

September 1 | Adventure, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: Sam Gittins, Mino Sferra, Ellie Poussot

A father and son team of scientists unlock the secret of time travel while researching time movement. During their first test they get trapped in a Time Loop, where their actions, in the past, have grave consequences, for the present and future.

The 2nd

September 1 | Action | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Phillippe, Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo

While picking his son up from college, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction.

Blood Quantum

September 1 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Forrest Goodluck, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers

The dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi'gMaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its Indigenous inhabitants who are strangely immune to the zombie plague. Traylor, the tribal sheriff, must protect his son's pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and reserve riff raff from the horde of walking white corpses.

Robin’s Wish

September 1 | Documentary, Biography | IMDb

Starring: Robin Williams, Shawn Levy, David E. Kelley

Robin's Wish tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days. For the first time, Robin's fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, is shown in stunning detail. Through a gripping journalistic lens, this incredible story sheds an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Widow’s Point

September 1 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Craig Sheffer, KateLynn E. Newberry, Dominic Luongo

An author who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse as a publicity stunt for his next book becomes a target for powerful supernatural forces.

Children of the Sea

September 1 | Animation, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Anjali Gauld, Lynden Prosser, Benjamin Niewood

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans' fish.

The Mole Agent

September 1 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Sergio Chamy

When a family grows concerned for their mother's well-being in a retirement home, private investigator Romulo hires 83-year-old Sergio to pose as a new resident and undercover spy inside the facility. The Mole Agent follows Sergio as he struggles to balance his assignment with his increasing involvement in the lives of the many residents he meets.

Tom of Your Life

September 1 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Baize Buzan, Jeremy Sklar, James Sharpe

When a child is born at a rural hospital who inexplicably ages four years every hour, a rebellious nurse smuggles him out and takes him on the road to let him experience the world on the one day he'll have to live in it. This is the tale of TOM OF YOUR LIFE, a heartwarming, music-driven comedy about taking a beautiful new view on life.

August 28

Bill & Ted Face the Music

August 28 | Comedy, Adventure, Music | IMDb

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -- to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Rogue

August 28 | Action, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton, Philip Winchester

Megan Fox (Transformers) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O'Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O'Hara's squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels-and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe

August 28 | Animation, Adventure, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Tisdale

After repeatedly failing to bust her fun-loving brothers, Phineas and Ferb, long-suffering Candace feels like the universe is against her. When Candace is abducted by aliens, she finds a far-off planet free of annoying little brothers where she’s worshipped as a savior! Meanwhile, Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to retrieve Candace, while uncovering the sinister secrets of the aliens.

Hard Kill

August 25 | Action, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent

The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Willis) is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter just to get it.

Cody's Review: Do yourself a favor and avoid this one. Hard Kill is in the running for the worst movie I've seen in 2020, a year that has kept us locked inside and watching more (bad) movies than ever — it might even beat Rogue with Megan Fox. On paper, you've got a decent cast (including Bruce Willis), some surprisingly high quality cinematography, and competent stunts and effects. Unfortunately, it's all completely ruined insultingly lazy acting and a script so bad that porn producers would have thrown it out. Every scene... hell, every line seems to be copied from other generic action movies. Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe deliver performances so awful, I wondered if the director instructed them to phone it in so the other actors could look marginally competent by comparison. Somebody should give an interview and claim this movie was only made on a bet, because nobody would believe something this bad would get released otherwise.

DieRy

August 25 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Claudia Maree Mailer, Ciaran Byrne, James Sutorius

Instagram model Marie Clark (Claudia Maree Mailer) is using her influencer status to pay for her masters degree in comparative religion, while moving on from an abusive past. It seems Marie's life is finally on the right track until her diary is stolen by an obsessive fan who begins sending her love letters informing Marie that they are going to kill anyone who is a danger to her. As friends start feeling like suspects, and bodies begin piling up, Marie must confront the demons of her past in order to unmask the killer and reclaim her life.

Centigrade

August 28 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Vincent Piazza, Genesis Rodriguez

In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren't high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30C.

The Faceless Man

August 28 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Sophie Thurling, Lucas Pittaway, Andy McPhee

Emily is a recovering cancer survivor of three years. Faced with her fear of getting sick again, her best friend Nina plans a weekend away. Six friends venture out to a country holiday house to party over a weekend. Cut off from the rest of the world they soon learn the inhabitants are unsettling red neck individuals who terrorize and humiliate travelers. At the same time a para-normal monster seen as the faceless man haunts the house pushing the friends to their limits.

Get Duked!

August 28 | Action, Comedy, Horror | IMDb

Starring: Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, James Cosmo

Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip -- based on a real-life program -- known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that's worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff -- making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco -- comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday.

Rising Phoenix

August 28 | Documentary, Sport | IMDb

Starring: Tatyana McFadden, Bebe Vio Beatrice, Jonnie Peacock

Elite athletes and insiders reflect on the Paralympic Games and examine how they impact a global understanding of disability, diversity and excellence.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

August 28 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Courteney Cox

Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.

The Blech Effect

August 25 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: David Greenwald

David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million dollars in debt, struggling to keep his family afloat and awaiting a possible jail sentence. Mental Illness and addiction are the powerful nemeses that threaten to bring down the one-time biotech titan as he races to develop a potential cure for Alzheimer's Disease that could reverse his fortunes and rebuild his legacy.

Fatima

August 28 | Drama, Religion | IMDb

Starring: Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel, Goran Visnjic

In 1917, outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will transform their quiet lives and bring the attention of a world yearning for peace. Based on real-life events and starring Joaquim de Almeida (Queen of the South), Goran Visnjić (Beginners), Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Lúcia Moniz (Love, Actually), with Sônia Braga (Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel (The Piano, The Irishman), Fatima is an uplifting story about the power of faith.

Benjamin

August 25 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Gabe Gilmour, Jack Rowan, Colin Morgan

Comedy about being weird and struggling for connection. The film is about Benjamin, a rising star filmmaker, on the brink of premiering his difficult second film No Self at the London Film Festival when Billie, his hard drinking publicist introduces him to a mesmeric French musician called Noah. (Directed by famed British comedian Simon Amstell, the film is autobiographical and deeply personal.)

August 21

The One and Only Ivan

August 21 | Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family | IMDb

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie

While trapped in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade, a gorilla named Ivan teams up with a caring elephant named Stella to piece together his mysterious past and hatch a cunning escape from their shared captivity.

Tesla

August 21 | Biography, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith

Brilliant, brooding inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor. His European nature is at odds with budding American industrialism, and the landscape of intellectual property is treacherous--and Tesla slowly becomes jailed in his overactive mind. His associate Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson) analyzes and presents his story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice in this scientific period drama.

Stage Mother

August 21 | Comedy, Drama, Music | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Liu, Calem MacDonald, Adrian Grenier

When conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline inherits her recently deceased son's drag club, she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving alone to San Francisco to save the club from bankruptcy. In this raucous, racy new environment, she begins to open up and find new meaning for her life, even becoming a mother-figure to the club's flamboyant performers... until a surprise visit threatens to upend her new life.

Chemical Hearts

August 21 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her - or at least the person he thinks she is.

The Burnt Orange Heresy

August 21 | Action, Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang

The art world and the underworld collide in director Giuseppe Capotondi's elegant and erotic neo-noir thriller, The Burnt Orange Heresy. Set in present day Italy, irresistibly charismatic art critic James Figueras hooks up with provocative and alluring fellow American, Berenice Hollis. He's a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his deep ambition, whilst she's an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes. The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Cassidy. Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist's studio, whatever the cost. As the couple spend time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about artist nor their mission is what it seems. But James is a man of deep, lurking ambition and he will do anything, from arson and burglary to murder, in order to further his career...

The Pale Door

August 21 | Horror, Western | IMDb

Starring: Melora Walters, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan

The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town's square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws -- and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.

The Vanished

August 21 | Thriller, Action, Mystery | IMDb

Starring: Anne Heche, Thomas Jane, Jason Patric

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when parents Paul and Wendy discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to find her, the search for the truth leads to a shocking revelation in this psychological thriller.

The Bay of Silence

August 15 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox

Husband Will initially presumes his wife Rosalind is innocent of any wrongdoing, but when her troublesome past is discovered, he wonders if it could shed light on what happened to cause their son's death.

Skin Walker

August 4 | Horror, Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Udo Kier, Amber Anderson, Jefferson Hall

Regine, a psychologically fragile young woman, is hiding away in the city, far from the dark and forbidding countryside of her traumatic childhood. She's struggling to construct the loving family she never had, and to rise above the events of the past: above all, the disastrous home birth of her brother Isaac, which led to her mother's insanity and Isaac's apparent death. But the city is tense and hostile, and contains its own threats. An abusive relationship with the controlling psychiatrist who's treating her mother is already blighting Regine's life when the brutal murder of her grandmother raises a crucial question: is Isaac still alive, and looking for revenge against a family which he feels has rejected him? Driven to heal the wounds of the past and to reunite her family by connecting with the brother she's never met, Regine must return to the site of her previous traumas and confront the true source of her family's guilt. It could make sense of her life -- or throw it into unending chaos.

Enter the Forbidden City

August 18 | History (Chinese) | IMDb

Starring: Dalong Fu, Jinghan Ma, Yili Ma

Yue Jiu, the most famous opera singer in all of Imperial China, is expelled from the capital city for vulgarity. He heads south, where he encounters Wang Runsheng, a promising young opera singer for the Chuntai Troupe. When the Emperor invites all of China’s opera troupes back to the capital city for a celebration, Yue Jiu and Runsheng are forced to choose between their reputations, their safety, and their love of opera.

Prevenge

August 18 | Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Alice Lowe, Dan Renton Skinner, Jo Hartley

A pitch black, wryly British comedy from the mind of Alice Lowe, Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree that's as funny as it is vicious. It's her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth's actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. "Prevenge" marks the directorial debut from Lowe, who is a triple threat, writing, directing, and acting in the film during her own pregnancy.

The Barge People

August 18 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Kate Davies-Speak, Mark McKirdy, Makenna Guyler

Set on the canals amid the glorious British countryside, two sisters and their boyfriends head off for a relaxing weekend away on a barge, unaware of the flesh-eating fish mutants lurking in the water, ready and waiting to feed.

Clownface

August 18 | Horror, Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Philip John Bailey, Hannah Douglas, Richard Buck

A deranged young man, donned in a clown mask made of human flesh, terrorizes a small town with a series of abductions and murders. Neighbors Jenna and Owen search for their missing friend Zoe, who may be the latest victim of this local urban legend known as Clownface.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Scare Package

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy King, Noah Segan, Toni Trucks, Chase Williamson, Baron Vaughn

Chad Buckley is a lonely Horror aficionado, spending his days overseeing a struggling video store and arguing with his only customer, Sam. When an unsuspecting job applicant arrives, Chad sets out to teach him the rules of Horror.

Ghabe

Drama, Romance, Thriller | Streaming: October 20 | IMDb

Starring: Adel Darwish, Nathalie Williamsdotter, Ahmad Fadel

'Ghadbe' follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border.

After We Collided

Drama, Romance | Streaming: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard

A college student's relationship with a troubled youth gets put to the test when she meets another man who's attracted to her.

The Way I See It

Documentary | Streaming: October 23 | Theaters: September 18 | IMDb

Starring: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Samantha Power, Pete Souza

Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza's journey as a person with top secret clearance and total access to the President.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Action, Horror, Thriller (Korean) | Streaming: October 27 | IMDb

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The Craft: Legacy

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: October 28 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

The Dark and the Wicked

Horror | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

Triggered

Thriller, Action, Horror, Teen | Streaming: November 6 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Cameron Michael, Liesl Ahlers, Reine Swart

Nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with suicide bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help - until they discover they can 'take' one another's time by killing each other.

Echo Boomers

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Shannon, Lesley Ann Warren, Alex Pettyfer

Based on a true story, five college graduates decide the best way to get back at the unfair economy and live the life they've always wanted is to steal from Chicago's richest and give to themselves.

Dating Amber

Comedy, LGBTQ, Romance, Drama | Streaming: November 13 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward

A closeted gay teen and his lesbian counterpart pretend to be a couple to avoid suspicion.

Fatman

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: November 17 | IMDb

Starring: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle, also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old, after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.

Unhinged

Thriller, Action | Streaming: November 17 | Theaters: August 21 | IMDb

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced--road rage--to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.

Jiu Jitsu

Action, Sci-Fi | Streaming: November 20 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, Juju Chan with Tony Jaa

An ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for the survival of Earth.

Iron Mask

Action, Adventure, Family | Streaming: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Jason Flemyng, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Early 1700: Cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng) from Forbidden Kingdom (2014) is back to map the Russian Far East. He's forced on to China, where he confronts the Dragon Master et al. The iron masked Russian Czar escapes the Tower of London to a Russian ship.

Smiley Face Killers

Thriller | Streaming: December 8 | IMDb

Starring: Ronen Rubinstein, Mia Serafino, Crispin Glover

As a strange wave of mysterious drownings of male college students plagues the California coast, Jake Graham (Rubinstein) struggles to keep his life together at school. Finding himself stalked by a hooded figure (Glover) driving an unmarked van, Jake fears he may become the next victim in the killers’ horrific spree.

The Planters

Comedy | Streaming: December 8 | Theaters: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Alexandra Kotcheff, Hannah Leder, Phil Parolisi

Awkward telemarketer Martha Plant lives a lonely existence burying treasure and eating split pea soup. When she takes in a vagrant with multiple personalities, she discovers having three friends in one may be more than she can handle.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Drama | Theaters: Release date unknown | IMDb

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Taylor Russell

Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

Dream Horse

Biography, Comedy, Drama | Theaters: Release date unknown | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

2 Hearts

Drama, Romance | Theaters: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto

For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted.

Honest Thief

Action, Crime, Drama | Theaters: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney

Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice.

Monochrome: The Chromism

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: October 16 | Theaters: DVD (only?) available at monochromeworld.com | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Bangle, Cat Merritt, Ryan Barnes

Traded and sold like currency, the outcast people known as 'Hues', are hunted down after turning color in a black and white world.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro