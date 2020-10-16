Google introduced the Trusted Contacts app back in 2016 as a way to share location info with people who are close to you. The app gained a few more features over the years, but now it looks like Google has decided to cut off access to Trusted Contacts. If the app is already installed on your device, you'll be able to keep using it — but not for long.
The app will continue to function for existing users until December 1, but come that day, it will "stop being supported." And starting today, the app is officially gone from both the App Store and the Google Play Store. If, for some reason, you need to download a list of trusted contacts you have set up, you have until December 1 to visit the website and make that happen.
It's been a helpful app for the past several years, especially for keeping an eye on older relations and loved ones to make sure they're okay. Google points out that location sharing functionality is built into Google Maps now, and recommends users check that out. It's a shame, though, because the intended use cases aren't really the same. The Trusted Contacts app getting killed just goes to show that Google can always be trusted to add to its graveyard.
If you want to check out Trusted Contacts and get a taste of what Google is taking away, you can still download the latest version from APK Mirror — although it'll likely stop working when December comes around.
