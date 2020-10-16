Searches for "how to vote" in the US are reportedly higher than they've ever been. If you're looking for your closest early voting location, where to drop your mail-in ballot, or just where to go on election day, Google can help. Today, it's launching new Search and Maps features to help you find the voting answers you're looking for.

You can test the new features by searching terms like "early voting locations" or "ballot drop boxes near me." Google will then provide details on where you can vote in person or drop off your mail-in ballot. After that, you'll be able to click through to Google Maps, for info on how far the location is, directions, and voting hours. Google cites the Voting Information Project, a nonpartisan partnership between Democracy Works and state election officials, as the information source for this new Search functionality.

Google also mentions that the updated functionality will soon come to Assistant, allowing you to ask for voting information on the go. With the election closing in fast, these features will surely be helpful for many — I wish they'd been in effect when I dropped off my ballot. Try out the new features and make your voice heard this election day.