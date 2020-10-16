Annke is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to high-quality and cost-efficient home security options, and the company continues this trend with its latest power-over-Ethernet IP security camera, the CZ400. Its IP66 certified weatherproof housing and its 330° pan/90° tilt make it the perfect tool for monitoring your property. If that's just the security camera you've been looking for, you'll be happy to learn that Annke is giving away two CZ400 units. Here's what you need to know.

The CZ400 has everything you could ask for to help you keep an eye on your property. Thanks to its 330° pan and 90° tilt, there's almost no spot it can't see. A 4x optical zoom also lets you monitor action that's further away. Other than the innovative AI human detection, there are seven detection modes including line crossing, intrusion, region entrance/exit, unattended baggage, object removal, and audio exception.

The camera is powered by PoE (Power over Ethernet), so you only ever have to connect it to a LAN cable — no batteries or extra wires needed. Other than that, the CZ400 is ONVIF-compatible, supports local SD cards, and uses the extremely efficient H.265+ video format. It also offers an anti-fog function on top of its IP66 rating.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the CZ400, you can also buy it on Annke's online store, where it's currently 15% off to celebrate the camera's launch — $219.99 instead of $259.99. We've got a coupon that shaves off another 5% from the price so you can get the CZ400 for 20% off, which equals $209.99 in absolute numbers. Enter CZ400-5 during checkout.

The contest will run from October 16, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on October 21, 2020. Two winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE CZ400 PoE IP camera. This contest is open to all participants around the globe.

ANNKE CZ400 PoE IP camera Giveaway (Global)

