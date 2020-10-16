Whenever you purchase a new Chromebook, you can access exclusive perks and freebies that make it even more enjoyable to use. There are several unique perks Google offers that you should take advantage of. Right now, you can get six months of Squid Premium for free (depending on your eligibility), which is both an incredible deal and a must-have Android app for a full-time college student like myself. Google recently threw in YouTube Premium with the perks, and it's a freebie you shouldn't hesitate on.

Once redeemed, you should have access to three months of free YouTube Premium so you can indulge your video streaming addiction. Premium gives you access to ad-free content across the service, along with background playback, offline downloads, and access to premium YouTube Originals.

Terms and conditions of the YouTube Premium perk.

Before you get too excited, your mileage may vary on whether you qualify for this offer. According to Google, this perk is limited to Chromebook customers in the United States. You also won't be eligible if you subscribed to YouTube Premium or Google Play Music in the past, and you cannot have used a free trial for YouTube Premium or Google Play Music.

Even though you might not be eligible to redeem this perk, I still urge you to give it a shot if you're interested in YouTube Premium. All you need to do is visit the source link below and click the "Get Perk" button on the YouTube Premium button. You may be able to redeem this perk despite what you may think. I don't qualify for the offer, which is a bummer, but there are plenty of other perks I can take advantage of.