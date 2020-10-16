Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend's almost here, and so it's time once again to pore through the latest app and game sales on the Play Store. Like most Fridays, we have a boatload of worthwhile sales to share with everyone, with more than a few standouts as well. First up is SimpleRockets, a fantastic simulation game all about launching rockets. If you prefer something with a bit more action, then the ARPG Evoland should easily fulfill your needs. Though if you're a simulation nut, then the sale on Project Highrise may pique your interest. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games