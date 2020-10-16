Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend's almost here, and so it's time once again to pore through the latest app and game sales on the Play Store. Like most Fridays, we have a boatload of worthwhile sales to share with everyone, with more than a few standouts as well. First up is SimpleRockets, a fantastic simulation game all about launching rockets. If you prefer something with a bit more action, then the ARPG Evoland should easily fulfill your needs. Though if you're a simulation nut, then the sale on Project Highrise may pique your interest. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Art Portfolio: Create and download your portfolios $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video Player - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manual FX Camera - DSLR HD Camera Professional 4K $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Comeback Golf $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OrbaDrone - Faded Light $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- S20 One UI White AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- S20 One UI Dark AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- S20 One UI Black AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CommBoards - AAC Speech Assistant $14.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Maya the Bee: The Nutty Race $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ord. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hello Human $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimplePlanes - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimpleRockets $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unbroken Soul $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cult Manager Tycoon $1.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Project Highrise $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Danse Macabre: Deadly Deception (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fit the Blocks (No Ads) - Rectangle Block Puzzle $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen McLaren - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Galaxy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel One Ui Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
