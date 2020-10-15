We're in the early stages of a pretty serious problem. Faster hardware and software might bring us new tools to help with accessibility or bring AI-powered conveniences into the phone in your pocket, but they can also be used to mislead. Deepfakes might be humorously awkward right now, the subject of entertainment and really obnoxious Twitter ads, but they're going to be a bigger and bigger problem as both software and hardware get better. Worse, we're also losing the arms race to detect them. But there's another potential solution. A company called Truepic is working on a overly-witty-named feature called "Foresight" that promises to bring hardware-backed security to photos and videos.

It might have a marketing-heavy, snappy name, but it doesn't actually need it. You can just as easily call it "hardware-secured photo capture," and it's really pretty simple. Instead of trying to figure out how to detect deepfakes or particularly good 'shops, you can verify the photo or video at the time it's captured, stamping it with a seal of authenticity saying "this video happened," and ensuring its provenance and a record of any modifications to it stays attached as it's distributed or edited. Truepic, the aptly-named company behind the technology, has been working with Qualcomm to bring it to your next phone.

The company gave us a demo of its technology on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 reference device last week, and it's pretty snazzy, claiming to offer end-to-end security for the capture process, courtesy of Qualcomm/ARM's standardized TrustZone platform. That means from the second you tap the shutter to the file being saved, it's all handled securely in a way no one (including you) can interfere with. In the call I watched, we actually had to switch from a screenshare of the phone to a camera just to see the process work because even the camera's preview couldn't be recorded externally — it's all super secure, end-to-end.

These aren't weird photos that you'll need some special viewer to see, either. It's a standard JPEG with extra data attached to it. Importantly, it's an open standard, and it will eventually work with other formats like HEIC as well. The solution that Truepic built can even be used by third-party apps, for super-secure photography in things like banking apps when depositing checks, or verifying you're actually who you claim to be in dating apps.

Photos and videos taken this way are also loaded metadata for irrefutable provenance: Things like location, time, a 3D depth map, and image previews can all be included and cryptographically signed in a way that can't be changed. That introduces our first and biggest road bump: Right now, this extra data doesn't persist between changes in format or editing. Until more companies get on board, its use in the modern internet age is limited. But eventually, this metadata could even show how images were modified on their way to your eyeballs across photo editors and social media uploads.

There are also other requirements, like hardware-backed depth mapping (required to mitigate so-called "picture of picture" attacks), but most new phones these days have either dual-pixel AF or portrait mode/depth sensors of some kind, which is enough: Truepic's system can read whatever is plugged into Qualcomm's ISP.

I know this might sound complicated, but it's actually surprisingly simple. It's just one of those things that can't really work until everyone is on board with it. Right now, it's just a proof of concept. Software and service companies like Adobe, Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Apple, as well as smartphone manufacturers all need to bake in support for passing this metadata on — anything that might change that photo on its journey through the internet needs to support it. Qualcomm is clearly interested, but more companies in the chain will need to work with it. We're told there will be announcements of partnerships like that in the coming weeks and months, but there's nothing to share now. Furthermore, though we saw a demonstration of the process for photos, it isn't working for videos just yet.

Some estimates claim that up to 85% of photos are taken on smartphones, so this is definitely the right avenue to take. But while it can't stop deepfakes, it does mean that someday, we might be able to tell real photos and videos from modified ones courtesy of an indelible genealogy attached to each one.