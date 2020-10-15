Now that the newest Pixel phones are out, people are, predictably, trying to install APKs pulled from them onto their older devices. We now have the Google Camera 8 APK uploaded to APK Mirror, but installation stories seem to be a mixed bag.

The latest version of Google Camera brings a few new features, though not all have made it to older Pixel phones. At the moment, it's not exactly clear what's trickling down to older phones and what isn't. What everyone will get, however, is a new UI with better zoom controls, a wide-angle portrait mode, and a few more small tweaks.

Here's the bad news: many people are having trouble installing this APK on their phones. The minAPI is Android 11, so that's a prerequisite, but even those on the latest version of Android are experiencing installation errors. We've tried it on three Pixel 4 XLs and one OnePlus 8T to no avail. That said, Mishaal Rahman of XDA was able to get it to install on his Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 4. There are some successes from Pixel 4a and Pixel 4 XL owners, but many more failures. Some are saying that the app installed after a factory reset.

If you've got a couple of minutes to burn, the Google Camera 8 APK is on APK Mirror.Make sure you use our APK Mirror Installer to properly load them.