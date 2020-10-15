Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Motorola One 5G internationally, and we all thought it looked like a nifty phone that we'd like to see in the US. Motorola obliged and even said it would offer the device for under $500. The AT&T version launched some weeks back for $444.99, but Verizon isn't bound by Moto's promise. Big Red just unveiled the Motorola One 5G UW, and wouldn't you know it, it's priced at $550.

The One 5G sports a Snapdragon 765G, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, six camera sensors, and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. The AT&T and Verizon versions are identical, aside from the 5G capabilities. It's got all the makings of a good deal for under $500, which is where AT&T set the price. That fulfilled Moto's "under $500" promise, which apparently gave Verizon cover to do what it always does with 5G phones—jack up the price.

The Verizon edition of this phone has the "UW" monicker tacked on, and that means it supports mmWave 5G, whereas the AT&T phone only has sub-6GHz. That's the only 5G that even remotely matters right now, and even that is a stretch. Sadly, the antenna modules necessary for mmWave signals cost big money. So, all of Verizon's UW-branded phones cost more than the non-UW versions. In this range, the difference is usually only about $50—for example, the $550 Galaxy A51 UW. Any increase is annoying when mmWave gets you no benefit whatsoever, but a $105 difference amounts to a 23% price hike for this phone.

You can order the Motorola One 5G UW from Verizon today for $549.99 or $22.91 per month for 24 months. I don't think you should, but maybe you live directly under a mmWave cell site. Also, you have a skylight to let in that wussy mmWave signal.