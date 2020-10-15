Gaming has always been one of the most fun ways to spend your time, and it has only become more accessible recently with the introduction of cloud gaming services like Stadia and xCloud. Sony brought its Remote Play app to all Android devices last year, and now it's being updated with support for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

The PlayStation 5 hasn't started shipping yet, but Sony is making sure that its Remote Play app will be ready for prime time when it does. In version 4.0.0, the app picks up the ability to connect to PlayStation 5 consoles using Remote Play. Fittingly, it's now called PS Remote Play instead of PS4 Remote Play.

When Remote Play began, it was only compatible with select Sony Xperia devices, but back in 2o19, the company saw fit to open it up to all devices running Android 5 and later. With this latest update, Sony is modernizing the app and leaving behind support for Android 5 Lollipop and Android 6 Marshmallow in the process. Screen designs have been refreshed, and button assignments made on PS4 and PS5 consoles can now be used in Remote Play.

You can download the updated app from APK Mirror or the Play Store now, although you probably won't be able to take advantage of the PS5 compatibility until later this year.