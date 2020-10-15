When we first pointed out that OnePlus was sneaking in unwanted Facebook apps and services (read: bloat) to its then-latest flagship 8 series and the Nord, the company indicated that it didn’t plan to abandon that partnership anytime soon. But it now looks like the public naming and shaming did actually work and forced OnePlus into doing away with preloaded Facebook crap, starting with the latest 8T.

OnePlus has reportedly decided to go back on its previous call to push Facebook junk down its customers’ throats, leaving the 8T bloatware-free — almost. The only non-OnePlus and non-Google app pre-installed on the latest budget flagship is Netflix; the company still maintains that doing so improves the app’s HDR playback somehow. Input got confirmation from OnePlus that those Facebook apps and services won’t make a comeback for the foreseeable future, but it resisted committing to this in the longer run.

Unfortunately, this change means little to those with a T-Mobile OnePlus 8T+, as the carrier model comes preloaded with the McAfee app. Input also notes that it’s quite unlikely that OnePlus will remove Facebook bloatware from its older phones that got them as part of their OS — namely the 8 Pro, 8, and the Nord — likely due to its agreement with the social media giant. At least those going to pick the 8T this holiday season won't have to put up with those nasty services or go through the trouble of individually disabling them.