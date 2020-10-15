Google Assistant is on everything from alarm clocks to refrigerators. The latest move to bring the helpful AI assistant to more places sees Google and Samsung teaming up to integrate Assistant with Samsung's latest lineup of smart TVs.

Assistant starts listening when you press down on the remote control's mic button, just like on the new Chromecast voice remote. Users will be able to change channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps and more. And of course, it will be compatible with Google and Nest smart home products, so lights can be lit and locks can be opened. Asking the Assistant to play media content is supported, but if the corresponding app being requesting is not currently integrated, users will be redirected to a YouTube results page instead.

We learned that Google was trying to convince Samsung to kill Bixby in favor of the Assistant earlier this year — perhaps this is one of the results from those discussions. The 2020 smart TVs that will receive support for the Assistant include Crystal UHD TVs, Frame and Serif TVs, Sero and Terrace TVs, and Samsung's 8K and 4K OLED sets. Once the OTA update is installed, the Assistant can be enabled by going to Settings -> General -> Voice -> Voice Assistant. It's rolling out in the US now with more countries to follow.