These days, there is a plethora of wireless earbuds on the market, but EarFun has developed a reputation for building enticing audio gear at affordable prices. The same is true for its latest buds, the EarFun Air Pro. They're among the first sub-$100 wireless earbuds that feature hybrid ANC thanks to EarFun's innovative QuietSmart technology, which helps reduce ambient noise by up to 38dB. EarFun has teamed up with us to give away seven units to seven lucky Android Police readers.

In contrast to earbuds that only rely on either feed-forward or feedback ANC, hybrid ANC systems are more efficient and robust as they combine the advantages of both of these noise cancellation setups. They monitor environmental sounds both on the inside and the outside of your ear. EarFun turns this up a notch with its QuietSmart algorithm that senses and adjusts to music and noise signals at over 400 times per second. The technology also fills in the missing sound frequencies which are caused by the ANC process. That gives the EarFun Air Pro earbuds a leading performance comparable to the much more expensive AirPods Pro.

You can always easily switch between ANC and transparency mode if you need to hear your surroundings.

The earbuds are equally impressive when it comes to plain old audio quality. Their powerful and immersive sound is enabled by their dual 10mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers. And if you take calls via the Earfun Air Pro, you can enjoy crystal-clear hands-free call quality thanks to a 6-microphone array that's supported by a customized noise cancellation algorithm.

The EarFun's latest earbuds give you up to 9 hours of playback time, which can be extended by 23 hours thanks to the included charging case, allowing for a total of 32 hours of usage. When you use active noise cancellation, the earbuds are still good for 7 hours.

The EarFun Air Pro buds check off all the other boxes you would expect: They come with Bluetooth 5.0 (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP) and a USB-C port, support a single earbud mode for either ear, they're IPX5 sweat and water-resistant, and they can activate Google Assistant or Siri. An infrared in-ear detection automatically pauses your music when you take them out and continues playback when you put them back in.

If you'd prefer to purchase the EarFun Air Pro over taking part in the raffle, we've got a special 20% discount for you. Enter EFAIRPRO during checkout on Amazon to get the earbuds for only $63.99 instead of the regular $79.99 (which is already $20 off the launch price).

The contest will run from October 15, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on October 20, 2020. Seven winners will be selected to receive a pair of EarFun Air Pro earbuds. This contest is open to participants in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

