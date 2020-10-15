Confirming an earlier teardown, Google has formally announced that the Assistant is coming to Fitbit wearables "this winter." Fitbit's latest Sense and Versa 3 will be both be supported, bringing the convenience of Google's hands-free smart digital assistant to your wrist without the overhead of Wear OS.

Google's light on details, but we know the Assistant integration will work with on-device features like starting exercises, as well the traditional Assistant activities like timers, tasks, shopping list management — you get the idea. Teardown details earlier confirmed that you can only have one virtual assistant enabled at a time on those devices, so selecting the Assistant means you can't use Alexa.

So far, this is the biggest user-facing change or Google service integration to come from the company's impeding (but as-yet incomplete) Fitbit acquisition, which could close any day now.

Though a precise date isn't attached to the feature rollout just yet, Google has until March 20th or around the end of Q1 before that "winter" claim is incorrect.