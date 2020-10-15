Welcome to another Android Police Newsletter Q&A, a series where we open up about the latest gadgets on the market. This week, we're taking a deep dive into Google's latest phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

The coronavirus undoubtedly put a wrench in Google's smartphone plans for the year, delaying the Pixel 4a by several months. To make things even stranger, Google decided to release the other half of the 4a pair — the Pixel 4a 5G — alongside the flagship Pixel 5 this fall. We've been testing out both devices for almost a week now, and we're ready to tell you everything about them.

Submit your questions about the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the comments section

This week's Q&A is a bit different than previous editions. Since we're opening up questions to both Pixel devices, make sure you mention which device you want to know more about when you leave your questions below. Then we'll choose our favorites and publish the answers exclusively in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter. Remember, if you want to see our responses, you'll need to subscribe to the newsletter — there's no other way to get them.

If you'd like to learn more about the new Pixel duo, including a Pixel 5 overview, Pixel 4a 5G hands-on, and more, check out our complete Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G coverage.