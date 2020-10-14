YouTube Music has been picking up features like crazy over the past few months. Google's latest music streaming effort has added support for asking Assistant to play personal playlists, viewing lyrics on the web, and even an improved Android TV experience. The latest change to the platform sees free users gaining the ability to download uploaded songs contained in playlists.

People who don't pay for premium accounts can now download a playlist containing uploaded music, and all of those uploaded tracks will be able to play offline. Free users have always been able to download uploaded music, but had to do it individually, as downloading playlists was not supported — even playlists filled with your own music transferred from GPM. It looks like this is working on iOS and Android now, which is nice to see.

Personal uploads were one of the best things about Google Play Music. They lived alongside official tracks and could be downloaded in playlists and edited to add custom covers and metadata. You could even upload GIFs as covers, although they only animated on the web. YouTube Music added support for uploads earlier this year, but the implementation left a lot to be desired. This latest update makes the experience a little better — although I'm still hoping that the ability to edit uploaded track metadata comes before the end of the year.