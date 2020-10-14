OnePlus is announcing the OnePlus 8T today, and as always, the occasion is accompanied by an online launch event. In contrast to the bug-ridden Nord AR launch, it looks like it will be a classic YouTube livestream.

Just a few days ago, we got another pre-release look at the phone courtesy of Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, and now we'll be able to see whether these leaks will turn out to be correct or not. It's possible that the company also has some news to share regarding new Nord devices, which have been rumored for some time now — they're even supposed to come to the US.

The launch event will start at 7 AM PST, and you can watch it live right here: