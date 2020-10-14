Amazon UK's two-day deal bonanza is upon us once again, hoping to take all your money before Black Friday can have its way with you. These events can be hit or miss, but there are a few good deals floating around, especially if you're looking to buy an Amazon-made device. I've delved into the depths of Prime Day to pull out a few of the better discounts for our readers on this side of the pond (the right side, in every sense).

Don't forget that you can sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you want to get involved without having to pony up the subscription fee. Take a look at what's on offer today and tomorrow (while stocks last)...

Amazon Echo

Echo Flex — £13.99 (save £11)

Echo Dot (3rd gen)— £18.99 (save £31)

Echo Auto — £29.99 (save £20)

Echo Show 5 — £39.99 (save £40)

Echo Show 8 — £59.99 (save £60)

Echo Studio — £139.99 (save £50)

Fire tablets

Fire 7 Tablet — £29.99 (save £20)

Fire HD 10 Tablet — £89.99 (save £60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — £54.99 (save £45)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet — £134.99 (save £65)

Kindle

Kindle — £44.99 (save £25)

Kindle Oasis — £159.99 (save £70)

Kindle Kids Editon — £54.99 (save £45)

Media streaming

Fire TV Stick 4K — £29.99 (save £20)

Fire TV Cube — £69.99 (save £40)

Roku Express — £17.99 (save £12)

Roku Streaming Stick+ — £34.99 (save £25)

Roku Premiere — £27.99 (save £12)

Smart Home

Ring Indoor Cam — £35 (save £14)

Ring Stick Up Cam — £59 (save £30)

Ring Door View Cam — £59 (save £60)

All-new Ring Video Doorbell — £59 (save £30)

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite — £119 (save £60)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — £149 (save £80)

Ring Floodlight Cam — £169 (save £80)

Blink Mini security camera — £24.99 (save £10)

NEW Arlo Pro3 camera system (2-pack) — £379.99 (save £170)

NEW Arlo Pro3 camera system (3-pack) — £499.99 (save £250)

NEW Arlo Pro3 camera system (4-pack) — £599.99 (save £300)

Hive Active Smart Plug — £25.99 (save £13)

SmartThings Smart Plug — £19.99 (save £10)

NEW TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug (2-pack) — £15.99 (save £9)

NEW TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug (4-pack) — £29.99 (save £20)

NEW — £nnn (save £nnn)

LifX Mini (B22) — £19.99 (save £25)

LifX Mini (E27) — £19.99 (save £25)

LifX B22 — £29.99 (save £25)

LifX E27 — £29.99 (save £25)

LifX Z Strip (extention) — £19.99 (save £10)

NEW TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb (B22) — £7.99 (save £5)

NEW TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb (E27) — £7.99 (save £5)

NEW TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb (B22) — £10.39 (save £4.60)

NEW TP-Link Kase Filament Smart Bulb (E27) — £10.39 (save £4.60)

Nanoleaf Aurora Ryhthm Starter — £142.69 (save £77)

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter — £142.19 (save £37)

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 9.7" Black — £190.42 (save £80)

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 10.1" Black — £110 (save £60)

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 13.3" Black — £153.99 (save £80)

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 15.6" Black — £215.99 (save £54)

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 10.1" Wood Effect — £119.25 (save £61)

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 1-pack — £59.40 (save £40)

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack — £149.40 (save £100)

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Pack — £149.99 (save £110)

Eufy Floodlight Cam — £109.99 (save £50)

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max — £179.99 (save £90)

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — £223.99 (save 30%)

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum — £403.7 (save 27%)

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A21s (3/32GB) — £139 (save £40)

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6/64GB) — £200 (save £45)

Samsung Galaxy A41 (4/64GB) — £209 (save £60)

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (6/128GB) — £364 (save £65)

NEW Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (8/128GB) — £434 (save £145) Now £399 (save £180)

Samsung Galaxy S20 (8/128GB) — £649 (save £150)

OnePlus 7T (8/128GB) — £395 (save £154)

OnePlus 8 (12/256GB) — £473 (save £226)

OnePlus 8 Pro (8/128GB) — £649 (save £150)

OnePlus 8 Pro (12/256GB) — £749 (save £150)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (4/128GB) — £149 (save £50)

NEW Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (6/64GB) — £199 (save £50) Now £179 (save £70)

Xiaomi Redmi Mi 10 Lite (6/128GB) — £259 (save £90)

Xiaomi Redmi Mi 19 (8/128GB) — £559 (save £140)

Moto G8 (4/64GB) — £139 (save £40)

Moto G8 Power (4/64GB) — £169 (save £50)

Nokia 5.3 (4/64GB) — £126.99 (save £23)

Nokia 1.3 (1/16GB) — £63.59 (save £16)

Oppo A5 (3/64GB) — £119 (save £60)

Oppo A9 (4/128GB) — £159 (save £60)

Oppo A72 (4/128GB) — £175 (save £44)

Oppo Find X2 Lite (8/128GB) — £299 (save £100)

NEW Oppo Find X2 Neo (12/256GB) — £449 (save £150) Now £429 (save (£170)

NEW Oppo Find X2 Pro (12/512GB) — £879 (save £220) Now £859 (save £240)

NEW Realme X50 Pro (12/256GB) — £539 (save £160)

NEW Realme X50 Pro (12/256GB) — £499 (save £70)

NEW Realme X3 Super Zoom (12/256GB) Blue — £379 (save £90)

NEW Realme X3 Super Zoom (12/256GB) White — £379 (save £90)

Realme 6i (4/128GB) — £149 (save £20)

Realme 6 (4/64GB) — £179 (save £20)

Realme 6 Pro (8/128GB) — £249 (save £30)

Audio

Echo Buds — £79.99 (save £40)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds — £55.99 (save £34)

Jabra Elite Actvive 65t — £89.99 (save £30)

Jabra Elite 75t — £129 (save £40)

Bose SoundSport Free — £110.99 (save £69)

Samsung Galaxy Buds — £89 (save £50)

Honor Magic Earbuds — £59.99 (save £30)

Realme Buds — £19.99 (save £10)

NEW BeatsX — £41.99 (save £17)

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 — £227.99 (save £122)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless — £259 (save £90)

NEW Beats Studio3— £169.99 (save £130)

NEW Beats Solo3 — £124.99 (save £55)

NEW Marshall Mid ANC headphones — £112 (save £128)

Bose Soundlink Revolve speaker — £117.99 (save £82)

UE Boom 3 speaker — £88.99 (save £54)

UE Wonderboom — £29.99 (save £15)

NEW UE Boom 2 Lite — £49.99 (save £25)

NEW Sony Srs-XB12 waterproof speaker — £29.99 (save £30)

NEW Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 speaker — £124.99 (save £55)

Anker Soundcore Flare speaker — £27.99 (save £12)

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm) — £209 (save £80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm) — £189 (save £80)

Fossil Gen 5 — £189 (save £90)

Fossil Gen 5 Women — £189 (save £90)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — £122.99 (save £77)

Garmin Fenix 6 — £356 (save £115)

Mobvoi TicWatch E2 — £102.19 (save £43)

Mobvoi TicWatch S2 — £101.38 (save £58)

Mobvoi TicWatch C2 — £111.97 (save £68)

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 — £138.57 (save £84)

Huawei Watch GT2 — £118 (save £82)

Huawei Watch GT 2e — £94.99 (save £65)

Honor Watch GS Pro — £199.99 (save £50)

Withings Move — £43.95 (save £15)

Withings Move ECG — £84.95 (save £45)

NEW Withings Pulse HR — £63.99 (save £25)

NEW Withings Steel HR Sapphire 36mm — £106.95 (save £63)

NEW Withings Steel HR Sapphire 40mm — £201.95 (save £68)

Withings Steel HR Sport — £124.95 (save £65)

Realme Band — £16.99 (save £8)

Accessories

Anker Power Bank, PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD Charger — £62.99 (save £27)

Anker 10W Wireless Charger — £9.99 (save £9)

RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 USB C Power Bank — £29.99 (save £16)

Chromebooks and tablets

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 — £599.99 (save £250)

Asus Chromebook 15.6-inch — £249.99 (save £110)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — £275 (save £74)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — £529 (save £90)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ — £679 (save £120)

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch) — £406.80 (save £72)

That's your lot for now — I'll keep an eye on things today and tomorrow in case some new goodies become available. If you think I've missed something good, drop it in the comments and I'll add it in.

All prices correct at the time of writing.