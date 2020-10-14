Google may have introduced Google TV last month, but Apple TV has been around long before that. Problem is, there hasn't been any Apple TV Android app, and that includes for Android TV devices — at least, until now. Select Sony ATV models are beginning to receive an update that installs the Apple TV app, which includes access to Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized and curated recommendations.

The Apple TV app is coming first to Sony's X900H series TVs via a software update that should be rolling out now in the US. Previously, users could watch Apple TV content on many smart TVs from Sony and other manufacturers, but only via AirPlay. Now owners of X900H TVs will be able to browse and start playback from the Apple TV app directly on the device. It even supports streaming in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.

It's fitting to see Sony be the first to cross this threshold, as last year the company's sets were the focus of an early report of Apple TV availability, though one that ultimately didn't pan out.

While we can debate about the quality of iOS, there's no question that Apple TV has some high-quality content. I particularly enjoyed Dickinson and Central Park, and the animated movie Wolfwalkers that's launching in December looks promising, too. Too bad I still can't use Apple TV on the new Chromecast yet. Sony says that the app will be come to some 2018 models, as well as most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of this year. So far there's no sign of access expanding to Android TVs from other brands just yet, but that doesn't mean it won't happen in the future now that Sony has paved the way.