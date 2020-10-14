Samsung has been hard at work preparing the next One UI release based on Android 11. We got a taste of what's in store thanks to a changelog seen earlier this month, and yesterday, the public beta began rolling out to S20 devices in South Korea. Now it looks like users from other areas are getting in on the fun — and here's how you can too.

A new banner in the Samsung Members app has started showing up for owners of S20 devices in the US. Specifically, S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra devices are eligible to be enrolled in the public beta. Once you sign up, a roughly 3GB update will be downloaded that brings your phone One UI 3.0 along with the October security patches.

The beta may be limited to devices on certain carriers in the US currently. If you're eager to test out One UI 3.0 and all of the Android 11 features that it brings, head to the Samsung Members app (available on APK Mirror and the Play Store) and look for a banner inviting your to join the One UI beta program. As with all beta releases, you probably shouldn't install this one on your daily driver unless you can afford to deal with potential bugs and stability issues.

US unlocked models can now enroll in the One UI 3.0 beta as well.

If you have a US unlocked (Snapdragon) S20-series phone and would like to opt in, you can do so via the Samsung Members app. Thanks, Jason!