Even when the limelight is meant to be on the OnePlus 8T today, the company has found a way to keep its mid-ranger Nord phone exciting — by giving it a new color. In addition to the glossy Gray Onyx and Blue Marble looks, we now have a darker, edgier Gray Ash matte finish coming to current Nord markets as soon as tomorrow.

OnePlus had actually published a post on its forums yesterday detailing its market plan, but pulled it ahead of the actual event livestream. Here's a link to the URL where the post is expected to pop back up.

The color is locked to the 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage configuration, but it will cost the same as it does for the other colors: €499 in Europe, £469 in the U.K., and Rs. 29,999 in India. Europe will be able to buy a Gray Ash Nord starting tomorrow while India will wait until Friday.