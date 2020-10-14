OnePlus has been releasing some phones featuring pretty well-received displays, and it looks like the new OnePlus 8T is no different. We praised the panel in our review, and now DisplayMate has awarded the OnePlus 8T with its highest A+ grade ever — just like it did earlier this year with the OnePlus 8 and last year with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to DisplayMate, the OnePlus 8T's display is "visually indistinguishable from perfect" thanks to its very high absolute color, image contrast, and intensity scale accuracy. The panel has a highbrightness mode that achieves up to 1,090 nits output in high ambient light, and luminance accuracy has been improved over the standard OnePlus 8. All in all, the 8T set or matched 11 display performance records, earning it DisplayMate's highest ever A+ grade.

While it's not exactly surprising that the latest OnePlus flagship got top marks for its display, I guess it's better than if DisplayMate had given the phone a low score? Of course, the Pixel 4 also received the highest A+ grade at the time last year — green tint and all. Basically, an A+ from DisplayMate is a nice accolade to tout for marketing purposes, but I think most consumers will care more about how the OnePlus 8T ups the display refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz. Now that's a metric worth getting a little worked up about.