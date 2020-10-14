Prime Day continues, and with that comes great deals on tech. If you're looking for some great ANC headphones and aren't quite willing to pay top dollar for something like Sony's XM4s, you're in luck. Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 are on sale today for just $200 ($50 off) at Amazon.

Microsoft promises that its Omnisonic sound will bring you right into your favorite music, movies, or shows. The headphones also feature on-ear dials to allow you to adjust volume or ANC levels on the go. Alongside the dials are touch controls to let you control your music or calls, or to activate your voice assistant. In our review we praised the multi-point pairing, allowing you to stay connected to two devices at once. We also highlighted the headphones' handsome design, with its sleek lines and soft curves. The only real fault we found was that the device is only rated for 20 hours of battery life, which is a bit shorter than other premium options.

All in all, you're getting a great product with the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. You can pick up a pair today in black or light gray for just $200 ($50 off) as part of Amazon's Prime Day promotion.