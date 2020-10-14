Google had hosted its I/O developer conference every year since 2008, but the pandemic got it canceled this year. Instead, the company’s been making smaller announcements all these past few months, like when it introduced the Pixel 4a. In much the same vein, Google is now planning another virtual event, titled Search On. Getting underway tomorrow, October 15, Google intends to focus on the software side of things, specifically its flagship product: Search.

The event was announced through a cryptic tweet earlier today that gives away very little about what you should expect to see. You can look forward to hearing about what’s changed in Search in the recent past and what’s next for the world’s most popular search engine. The tweeted link leads to a nearly empty webpage dedicated to Search On, from where you can directly add a calendar entry for the Thursday event.

Google Search is helping people understand the world in new ways. Tune in Thursday, October 15 at 12pm PT to see how → https://t.co/TEOBDToQ07 #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/Ip1qcqfoOf — Google (@Google) October 14, 2020

You’ll be able to tune in to the live stream via the Search On webpage linked below or YouTube at noon PT on Thursday, October 15.