Explaining which services Google Assistant supports and in which form isn't an easy feat. While it might be compatible with many music and podcast players on your phone, it only supports a limited list of approved services on speakers and other smart devices. That list was limited to music streamers only (YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio,...). Now, it looks like podcast services will soon get the same treatment.

A new Podcasts section showed up under Assistant's settings (here's how to get to them). For now, the only options are Google Podcasts and "No default provider," but Google wouldn't add this section unless it had planned to include more choices later. I'd love to see Pocket Casts there, but I'm sure many of you have their own favorite service that they'd like to see.

Whichever option you pick now, Google Podcasts will be used, and you'll be able to keep track of what you're listening to across devices and smart speakers. Hopefully this same courtesy will be given to third-party providers once they're added.

Thanks:

Armando

Image: Pacific Content