Not too long ago, Google announced that it would roll out redesigned icons for its core productivity tools like Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Drive. It turns out that the latter is the service to make the transition first, as the company has just started rolling out a Drive app update complete with the new icon. We've got it available for download over at APK Mirror.

Old vs. new.

Once you've installed Google Drive version 2.20.401.06 and open it, the splash screen greets you with the new icon. In contrast to services like Gmail or Calendar, it's barely different from its predecessor. There's a small splash of red in the lower right corner along with more saturated triangles in the other corners, and the drop shadows within the icon are a thing of the past. Other than that, the sharp corners make way for a slightly more rounded look.

The Drive icon fits in nicely with the rest of Google's redesigned logos.

Since Drive doesn't use its own icons within the app, you'll only see the new logo in your launcher and on the splash screen.

The Drive update is currently rolling out on the Play Store, but if you're itching to get your hands on the new icon, we've got the right version over at APK Mirror. It's probably only a matter of time until the redesigned logo shows up on the web interface, too.