At its event last month, Google introduced a bunch of new hardware, including a refreshed Chromecast and a new Nest Audio speaker. There's already some killer promotional bundle pricing, but now Google is making the deals even sweeter by sending out $10 credits to people who have recently purchased a Google product — but not everyone is getting lucky.

The Google Store credit comes in the form of an email to the Google account used to set up the new device. It gives eligible customers $10 to spend on products from the Google Store in hopes that you'll become even more invested in the Google ecosystem.

This is from the email some recent purchasers are receiving.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Google is sending this credit out to just anyone who made a recent purchase. Your mileage may vary depending on a variety of factors like where you bought the device and how often you frequent the Google Store.

I ordered the new Chromecast with Google TV from the Google Store the day it was announced, and haven't gotten any emails — although I'm keeping my fingers crossed. If you did buy a Google product recently, keep an eye on your inbox. And if you're still on the fence, be sure to check out our full reviews of the new Chromecast, Nest Audio, and Pixel 4a 5G.