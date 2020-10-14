Android 11 has been available on Pixel phones for a while now, but most other devices are still on Android 10. Asus started accepting closed beta signups for the Zenfone 7 Pro last month, and now the first Android 11 build is rolling out to testers.
XDA Developers reports that Android 11 is now rolling out to designated beta testers on the Zenfone 7 Pro, with a version number of 30.04.31.30. The update includes everything you would expect to see in an Android 11 update, including Bubble notifications, updated media controls, new Emoji, and more. Asus also appears to be integrating some of the optional Android 11 features, like the Conversations section in the notification panel and the updated power button menu.
Update changelog (Source: XDA Developers)
Assuming no major bugs are discovered in the beta, it might not be long until Android 11 rolls out to all Zenfone 7 (Pro) owners. Asus hasn't published a schedule of when it expects its phones will be updated, unlike some other manufacturers, so there's no telling what time frame Asus is aiming for. The Zenfone 6 got its first Android 11 beta last month.
