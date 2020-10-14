Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list is on the shorter side, as most sales lists in the middle of the week are, but I surprisingly have a bunch of highlights to share despite the short list. First up is Simple File Manager Pro, a quality and open-source file manager that's easily worth the sale price. Of course, if you're looking for games, then the current sale on the action-platformer Gunslugs 3 is worth a look, and if you prefer stylish puzzle games, then you should definitely check out Agent A: A puzzle in disguise. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games