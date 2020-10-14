Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list is on the shorter side, as most sales lists in the middle of the week are, but I surprisingly have a bunch of highlights to share despite the short list. First up is Simple File Manager Pro, a quality and open-source file manager that's easily worth the sale price. Of course, if you're looking for games, then the current sale on the action-platformer Gunslugs 3 is worth a look, and if you prefer stylish puzzle games, then you should definitely check out Agent A: A puzzle in disguise. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Tool For Whatsapp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Comeback Golf $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WordPuzzle WordSilent $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ball Collect 3D - Best casual endless game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexagon White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.59; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn French from scratch full $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn German from scratch full $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ASL Dictionary - Sign Language $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple File Manager Pro - Manage files easy & fast $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Gallery Pro - Photo Manager & Editor $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments