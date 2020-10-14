This story was originally published and last updated .
- 1 Phones
- 2 Tablets, Kindles, & Chromebooks
- 3 Smart home & security
- 4 Headphones & earbuds
- 5 Smart & Bluetooth speakers
- 6 TVs & video streaming
- 7 Wearables
- 8 Storage & MicroSD cards
- 9 Accessories
- 10 Games & toys
- 11 Miscellaneous
It came a little late this year, but Prime Day is finally upon us. All day today, Amazon (and competitors) will be slinging deals on all kinds of goods — phones, tablets, smart home stuff, the whole nine. And we'll be right here, digging through the pile and sharing all the good stuff with you, our dear readers.
What you see here now is far from a complete collection; there are still tons of deals to be added to this list. It'll be updated regularly for the duration of the event.
The second day of, er, Prime Day is here. Good deals continue to pour in: you can grab a pair of Microsoft's second-generation Surface Headphones for $50 off, and Motorola is offering phone discounts in excess of $200:
- Moto Edge – $494.99, $205 off
- Moto G Stylus – $239.99, $60 off
- Moto G Power – $199.99, $50 off
- Moto G Fast – $144.99, $55 off
- Moto E – $109.99, $40 off
- Moto G7 Power – $134.99, $115 off
- Moto G7 Play – $119.99, $80 off
- Moto E6 – $99.99, $50 off
- Motorola One Zoom – $319.99, $130 off
- Motorola One Action – $249.99, $100 off
We'll keep updating this list as the day goes on, so be sure to check back often.
Featured: Roborock Prime Day Deals
Roborock, the tech company known for making some of the smartest robotic vacuums on the market, has unleashed Prime Day discounts on several of its most popular products. Save up to hundreds on the essential E3 all the way up to the flagship S6 MaxV. Keep in mind that each of these offers take place on specific days and times, so you’ll need to be vigilant if you want to sweep up the right vacuum for you.
- Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off)
- October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)
- Roborock S5 Max — $439.99 ($109 off)
- October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)
- Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off)
- October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)
- Roborock E3 — $223.99 ($116 off)
- October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)
Phones
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 – $749.99, $250 off
- Galaxy S20+ – $999.99, $200 off
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – $1,099.99, $200 off
- Galaxy Note20 – $749.99, $250 off
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra – $1,199.99, $250 off
- Galaxy S10 – $574.99, $155 off
- Galaxy A71 – $419.99, $80 off
- Galaxy A21 – $199.99, $50 off
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
Motorola
- Moto Edge – $494.99, $205 off
- Moto G Stylus – $239.99, $60 off
- Moto G Power – $199.99, $50 off
- Moto G Fast – $144.99, $55 off
- Moto E – $109.99, $40 off
- Moto G7 Power – $134.99, $115 off
- Moto G7 Play – $119.99, $80 off
- Moto E6 – $99.99, $50 off
- Motorola One Zoom – $319.99, $130 off
- Motorola One Action – $249.99, $100 off
Tablets, Kindles, & Chromebooks
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" – $99.99, $39.01 off
- Fire 7
- 16GB
- With ads – $39.99, $10 off
- Without ads – $64.99, $10 off
- 32GB
- With ads – $69.99, $10 off
- Without ads – $84.99, $10 off
- 16GB
- Fire HD 8 – $54.99, $35 off
- With accessories – $87.97, $45 off
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – $79.99, $60 off
- 32GB with Bluetooth headset – $114.98, $60 off
- Fire HD 8 Plus – $74.99, $35 off
- With Wireless Charging Dock – $129.98, $35 off
- Fire HD 10 – $79.99, $70 off
- With accessories – $139.96, $70 off
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition – $129.99, $70 off
Kindles
- Kindle (2020) – $59.99, $30 off
- With accessories – $94.97, $30 off
- Kindle Paperwhite – $79.99, $50 off
- With accessories – $119.97, $60 off
- Kindle Oasis – $174.99, $70 off
- With accessories – $204.97, $75 off
- Kindle Kids Edition – $74.99, $35 off
- With accessories – $92.97, $30 off
Chromebooks
- Pixelbook Go
- i5/16GB RAM – $909.09, $90.09 off
- i7/16GB RAM – $1,199, $200 off
Chromeboxes
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 – $229.99, $40 off
Smart home & security
Networking
- eero mesh WiFi 3-pack – $174, $75 off
- eero mesh WiFi 2-pack – $118, $51 off
- eero mesh WiFi single – $69, $3o off
- eero Beacon range extender – $104, $45 off
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender – $42, $7.99 off
Automation
- Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack – $14.99, $5 off
- Kasa Smart Light Switch 3-pack – $36.99, $18 off
- Kasa 3 Way Smart Switch Kit – $29.99, $15 off
- Kasa Smart Plug – $17.99, $12 off
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug – $20.99, $4 off
- ecobee SmartThermostat – $199, $50 off
- e3 ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat – $149, $20 off
- Satechi Dual Smart Outlet – $29.99, $30 off
- Ring A19 smart bulb starter kit – $40.99, $19 off
- Ring Solar Pathlight 2-pack – $68.99, $20 off
- Ring low-voltage lighting transformer – $83.99, $37 off
- LIFX Z LED Strip Starter Kit – $71.99, $18 off
- Wemo Wi-Fi Light Switch – $44.99, $5 off
- C by GE Smart Plug with Smart Bridge – $10.19, $4.80 off
- C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle
- Soft white – $24.32, $15 off
- Tunable white – $37.93, $4.75 off
- Full color – $38.39, $25.59 off
Robot vacuums
- OZMO T8 AIVI – $649.99 with on-page coupon, $50 off (ends 10/17)
- OZMO T5 – $449.99, $150 off (ends 10/14)
- iRobot Roomba 692 – $199.99, $100 off
- iRobot Roomba 981 – $399.99, $200 off
- iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) – $599.99, $200 off
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX – $219.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 – $249.99, $90.01 off (today only)
- Roborock S4 – $284.90, $115.09 off
- Roborock S6 Pure – $399.99, $200 off
- Tesvor S6 – $236.99, $63 off
- Proscenic M7 Pro – $319.20, $79.80 off
- Shark IQ Robot RV1001AE – $334.99, $165 off
Smart security
- Arlo Pro 3
- Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot – $199.99, $80 off
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $119.99 off
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 – $169.99, ~$90 off
- Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5 – $189.99, $149 off
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020)
- With Echo Dot – $69.99, $69.99 off
- With Ring Chime – $99.98, $20 off
- Ring Spotlight Cam Wired with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $139 off
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $139 off
- Ring outdoor motion sensor – $14.99, $10 off
- Ring Stick Up Cam with Echo Dot – $79.99, $59.99 off
- Ring Stick Up Cam 2-pack with Echo Dot – $159.98, $40 off
- Ring Indoor Cam – $44.99, $15 off
- Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt with Echo Dot – $219.99, $79.99 off
- August Smart Lock Pro with Echo Dot 3rd gen – $154.99, $93.22 off
- Blink Outdoor cameras
- 1-camera kit – $64.99, $35 off
- 2-camera kit – $109.99, $70 off
- 3-camera kit – $149.99, $100 off
- 5-camera kit – $249.99, $130 off
- Blink Mini indoor camera – $24.99, $10 off
- Blink Indoor cameras
2-camera kit – $89.99, $50 off
- 3-camera kit – $124.99, $65 off
- 5-camera kit – $179.99, $100 off
- Add-on camera – $49.99, $20 off
-
- ecobee Home Security Bundle – $229.99, $108.99 off
- Blue by ADT Indoor Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- Blue by ADT Wireless Outdoor Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- Chamberlain myQ smart garage door opener – $16.98, $20 off
- Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave – $153.30, $48.95 off
- Yale Smart Cabinet Lock – $64, $16 off
Odds & ends
- AmazonBasics Alexa Microwave – $59.99, $40 off
- With Echo Dot – $59.99, $50 off
- Amazon Smart Oven
- With Echo Dot – $214.99, $85 off
- With Echo Show 5 – $244.99, $89.99 off
- Aura Frames Carver
- Aura Frames – $159, $40 off
- Echo Wall Clock Mickey Mouse Edition – $34.99, $15 off
- Fire TV Blaster – $24.99 ($10 off)
- Furbo Dog Camera – $133.99, $65.01 off
Headphones & earbuds
Featured: Cowin Bluetooth headphones
Cowin's over-the-ear headphones are designed for a wide range of preferences, from the colorful E7 ANC, to the E7 Pro's aluminum build, to the E9's premium fit and features. This Prime Day, you can save up to 30% on these Cowin Bluetooth headphones and more at the links below.
- Buy
- E7 ANC — $46.99 ($13 off)
- E7 Pro — $63.99 ($26 off)
- SE7 — $79.99 ($20 off)
- SE7 Alexa — $89.99 ($40 off)
- E8 — $119.99 ($10 off)
- SE8 — $119.99 ($30 off)
- E9 — $129.99 ($40 off)
Noise-canceling headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4 – $298 plus free $25 gift card, $76.99 off
- Surface Headphones 2 – $199.99, $50 off
- Sony WH-CH710N – $88, $111.99 off
- Sony WH-XB900N – $123, $125 off
- Bose QC35 II – $199, $150 off
- Beats Solo Pro – $179.95, $50 off
- Sennheiser HD458BT – $99.98, $100 off
- Jabra Elite 85h – $179.99, $31 off
True wireless earbuds
- Echo Buds – $79.99, $50 off
- Sennheiser Momentum 2 – $269.95, $30 off
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 – $69.99, $30 off (today only)
- Powerbeats Pro – $174.95, $75 off
- Apple AirPods Pro – $199, $20 off
- Apple AirPods – $114.99, $15.01 off
- Back Bay Duet 50 Pro – $49.99, $5 off
- Back Bay Duet 50 Slim – $47.70, $5.29 off
- Cowin KY02C – $33.99, $9 off
- Tribit FlyBuds NC – $39.59 with code PMD34OFF, $20.40 0ff
- Jabra Elite Active 65t – $99.99, $40 off
Bluetooth earbuds
- Back Bay Wireless + Wired EQ-40 – $35.99, $4 off
- Jabra Elite Active 45e – $49.99, $50 off
Smart & Bluetooth speakers
Smart displays
- Echo Show 5 – $44.99, $15 off
- With Blink Mini indoor camera – $49.99, $25 off
- With Amazon smart plug – $49.99, $30 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug and adjustable stand – $64.97, $70 off
- With Blink outdoor 2-camera kit – $119.99, $149.99 off
- Echo Show 8 – $64.99, $35 off
- With Amazon smart plug – $69.99, $40 off
- With Amazon smart plug and adjustable stand – $89.97, $90 off
- Echo Show 2nd gen – $149.99, $80 off
- With 2 Philips Hue bulbs – $149.99, $109.99 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $154.99, $99.99 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug and adjustable stand – $179.97, $105 off
Smart speakers & audio streaming
- Echo Dot 3rd gen – $18.99, $21 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $23.99, $40.99 off
- With Lifx bulb – $18.99, $29.99 off
- With wall mount – $31.98, $25 offf
- With Baby Yoda stand – $38.94, $26 off
- Echo Studio with 2 Philips Hue bulbs – $149.99, $80 off
- Echo Flex – $9.99, $15 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $14.99, $20 off
- With Smart Clock – $21,98, $18 off
- With Smart Night Light – $21.98, $18 off
- With Smart Motion Sensor – $21.98, $18 off
- Echo Link – $139.99 ($60 off)
- Echo Link Amp – $209.99, $90 off
- Acton II Alexa Voice – $169.99, $130 off (Starting October 14)
Bluetooth speakers
- JBL Boombox – $279.95, $120.40 off
- Bose SoundLink Revolve – $119, $80 off
- Marshall Stockwell Black & Brass – $129.99, $70 off (today only)
- Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $119.99, $80 off (ends 10/17)
- Back Bay Newbury – $27.99, $12 off
- Tribit StormBox Micro – $34.99 with code PMDBTS10, $15 off (ends 10/16)
- Jabra Speak 510 – $79.99, $70 off
TVs & video streaming
- Fire TV Stick 4K – $29.99, $20 off
- Fire TV Cube – $79.99, $40 off
- Fire TV Recast – $129.99, $100 off
- 32" 720p Insignia Fire TV – $109.99, ~$2o off
- 32" 720p Toshiba Fire TV – $119.99, $60 off
- 39" 720p Insignia Fire TV – $139.99, ~$20 off
- 43" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $199.99, ~$20 off
- 43" 4K Toshiba Fire TV – $209.99, ~$40 off
- 50" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $249.99, ~$50 off
- 50" 4K Toshiba Tire TV – $259.99, $120 off
- 55" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $289.99, ~$90 off
- 55" Sony A8H OLED TV – $1,299, $600 off
- 55" Sony A9G OLED TV – $1,900, $600 off
- 65" Sony A8H OLED TV – $1,799, $1,000 off
- 65" Sony A9G OLED TV – $2,500, $800 off
- 75" Sony X900H 4K TV – $1,599, $600 off
- 75" Sony X950H 4K TV – $2,600, $200 off
- 77" Sony A9G OLED TV – $3,500, $500 off
- Vava short-throw 4K projector – $2,199.99, $600 off (today only)
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 – $127.95, $72 off
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle – $189, $106 off
- Fossil Gen 5 Julianna – $189, $106 off
- Skagen Falster 3 – $189, $106 off
- Michael Kors Access Gen 5 – $209.99, $52.51 off
- Diesel On Axial – $113.28 off
Storage & MicroSD cards
MicroSD cards
- PNY 512GB MicroSD – $69.99, $30 off
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC – $19.99, $4 off
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC (Switch edition) – $42.99, $10 off
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC – $40.99, $8.25 off
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC – $45.39, $15.59 off
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC – $79.99, $27 off
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC – $182.99, $56 off
Full-size SD cards
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC – $16.49, $3.44 off
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC – $23.49, $5.50 off
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC – $43.99, $8.22 off
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC – $33.29, $5.36 off
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC – $119.99, $38.08 off
Flash drives
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive – $15.19, $3.32 off
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go – $55.99, $12.95 off
SSDs and hard drives
- WD 4TB Gaming Drive – $92.90, $10.09 off
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive – $94.99, $29.50 off
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive – $174.99, $45 off
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD – $235.99, $53 off
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD – $154.99, $35 off
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Internal SSD – $87.99, $20.86 off
- Western Digital 2TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive – $83.99, $16 off
- Western Digital 2TB WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD – $175.99, $54 off
- Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive – $160.99, $39 off
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD – $284.99, $65 off
- Western Digital 4TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive – $119.99, $20 off
- G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD All-Terrain Rugged Portable External Hard Drive – $109.99, $62.81 off
- WD 2TB Gaming Drive works with Playstation 4 Portable External Hard Drive – $61.99, $18 off
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage – $287.59, $107.74 off
- WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox, Desktop External Hard Drive – $219.99, $52.50 off
Other
- WD 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud – $142.99, $37 off
- ibi Smart Photo Manager – $79.99, $20 off
Accessories
- Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad – $89.99, $20 off
- Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger – $39.99, $20 off
- Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter – $59.99, $20 off
- Satechi USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter Cable – $11.99, $3 off
- Satechi Type-C PD Wireless Charger – $19.99, $20 off
- Echo Auto – $19.99, $30 off
- iOttie Wireless Car Charger – $49.99, $9.96 off
- Jackery Explorer 160 Power Station – $119.99, $30 off
- DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo – $104.99, $14.01 off
Games & toys
- GoCube connected Rubik's cube – $49.95, $10 off
- 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad – $38.24, $6.75 off
- 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro for Xbox cloud gaming – $38.99, $6 off
Miscellaneous
- Up to 25 percent back when you shop with an Amazon store card
- Buy a $40 Amazon gift card, get $10 in account credit
Drones
- Mavic Mini Fly More Combo – $399, $100 off
Action cameras
- Insta360 ONE R TWIN Edition – $407, $72.99 off
- Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition – $467, $82.99 off
- Insta360 ONE R Ultimate Kit – $648, $141.96 off
- Insta360 GO – $159, $40.99 off
- Insta360 Pro 2 – $4,725, $526 off
- DJI Osmo Action – $199.99, $45.01 off
- DJI Osmo Pocket with charging case – $299.99, $98.01 off
Like we said at the top, there are still plenty of bargains to come. Check back often for more fresh deals.
