Motorola may not be the same company it once was, but the phones it produces are still some of the best in the US when it comes to value. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering savings of up to $205 off a variety of Motorola's best phones, from the high-end Moto Edge to the basic Moto E, there are options for every budget.

The flashiest phone on sale right now is definitely the Moto Edge. It's normally $699.99, but it's currently discounted to just $494.99. When Ryan reviewed it earlier this year, he said the battery "lasts so long on a charge you'll get tired of holding it." There are also tons of choices from Moto's G, E, and One lineups, like the Moto G Stylus (it's like a cheaper Galaxy Note) and this year's Moto E, which brings everything a basic smartphone needs to the table for just over a hundred bucks.

Motorola is one of my favorite OEMs when it comes to reliable, well-built phones. I used the Moto E4 and Moto E5 Play throughout college, and they survived to tell the story. If you're looking for a backup phone, or a dependable device for someone who doesn't care too much about always running the latest version of Android, these Moto phones are worth a look.

