Google may have released a new Chromecast earlier this month, but Roku was offering dongles paired with remotes long before Google joined the scene. In order to compete against the Googz, Roku is now offering deals on three of its most popular streaming sticks — and they start at prices as low as $21 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Roku.

Roku Express, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+ are the dongles on sale. These streaming sticks have an understated, compact design. They might look boring compared to Google's new product, but they aren't made to stand out — the Roku Express even comes with mounting adhesive so you can stick it wherever it blends in best. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering these deals, but Best Buy tacks an extra ninety-nine cents onto the price tags.

These streaming devices offer access to free TV, live news, movies, and more thanks to the inclusion of the Roku channel. Plus, the company has a helpful app that lets you listen privately with connected headphones when you don't want to disturb other people in the house.

If you're in the market to upgrade your dumb TV but don't want to break the budget, picking up a Roku for as low as just $21 from Amazon sounds like a smart move. You'd better hurry though — the deal is only good through October 17 or while supplies last.