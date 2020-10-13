You're probably surfing Prime Day for some sweet tech deals, and audio equipment is no exception. Sony's WH-1000XM4s are the top of the line in Bluetooth audio, and their price reflects that — though today that price is a little bit lower. The XM4s are on sale for $298 ($52 off), plus you get a free $25 gift card from Amazon.

We gushed over the XM4s in our review, and it's true, you just can't do better. The heaphones' massive battery will let you listen for up to 30 hours with ANC, and 38 hours without. They deliver great sound quality, and Sony's improved ANC lets you listen in even the noisiest environments. The large touchpad controls are very responsive, and Sony's wear detection feature will pause your music for you when you remove the headphones. The XM4s also have multipoint support, allowing you to switch between two devices with ease. On top of all that, you get USB-C charging, Fast Pair, and Google Assistant support.

If you're looking for a great pair of Bluetooth headphones, you really can't beat this deal. If you really don't want to support Amazon, they're available for the same price at other retailers, like B&H, Best Buy, and Crutchfield, but you won't be getting a gift card there. Pick up Sony's WH-1000XM4s for $298 ($52 off) and get a free $25 gift card at Amazon today.