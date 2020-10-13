Fossil is the main manufacturer of smartwatches running Google's Wear OS software, and the Gen 5 is the company's main series at the moment. The smaller Gen 5E launched earlier this month for $250, but now you can get the regular models for just $189.00 on Amazon. That's a savings of $106 compared to the typical price.

All styles of the Fossil Gen 5 are currently on sale for Amazon Prime members: Smoke, Black, and Black/Brown. The watch has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, a 1.28-inch fully circular AMOLED screen, and water resistance for up to 3 meters. There's also built-in GPS for exercise tracking, NFC for Google Pay, and a heart rate sensor.

The newly-released TicWatch 3 Pro is the best Wear OS watch on the market right now, but considering the Gen 5 is over $100 cheaper than the TicWatch and offers most of the same functionality, Fossil's watch is the smarter buy at the moment. Check out our full review of the Fossil Gen 5 for more details.